Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Chelsea player and manager Hollins passes away at 76

Remembering John Hollins: Chelsea Legend and Football Icon

London and the world of football are in mourning following the passing of John Hollins, aged 76. The former Chelsea player and manager died on June 14, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for generations to come.

Hollins was born on July 16, 1946, in Guildford, Surrey, and started his football career at a young age. In 1963, he signed his first professional contract with Chelsea, one of the most iconic football clubs in London.

Over the course of his career, Hollins became synonymous with Chelsea and was a hero to the fans. He made 592 appearances for the club over two spells and scored 64 goals. He won the FA Cup, European Cup Winners’ Cup, and League Cup during his first period at the club, which ended in 1975.

Hollins was a versatile player who could play in multiple positions, but he was most famous for his role as a midfielder. He was known for his work ethic, tactical awareness, and ability to read the game, which made him an integral part of the Chelsea team in the 60s and 70s.

After leaving Chelsea in 1975, Hollins played for QPR and Arsenal before returning to Stamford Bridge in 1983 for a final stint as a player. He played once for England in 1967.

Hollins was not only a great player but also a successful manager. He became Chelsea boss from 1985 to 1988 and led the team to promotion from the Second Division in his first season in charge. He later had coaching stints at Swansea, Rochdale, and Stockport.

Hollins was a modest man who never sought the limelight. He always credited his team-mates and coaches for his success, but he was a true legend of the game. He played with passion and dedication, and his love for the club and the game was evident in every match he played.

On behalf of his family, Hollins’s son, Chris Hollins, said, “John was always so modest about the role he played in Chelsea’s history. He had so many stories, but he always told us he just loved running out at the Bridge and wearing that famous blue shirt. We will miss him as a husband, a father and grandfather and will always be proud of what he achieved in the game.”

Hollins was a true icon of London football, and his legacy will live on forever. He was a role model for young players and a source of inspiration for fans. He will be remembered as one of the greatest players and managers in the history of Chelsea and English football.

In conclusion, John Hollins was a man who lived and breathed football. He was a true legend of the game and a source of inspiration for generations of players and fans. His passing is a great loss to the world of football, but his memory will live on forever. Rest in peace, John Hollins.

