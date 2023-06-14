Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Chelsea player & manager John Hollins dies at 76

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering John Hollins: A Chelsea Legend

The football world was left in mourning on Wednesday, as Chelsea announced the passing of John Hollins, a former midfielder and manager of the English club. At the age of 76, Hollins lost his life after a long and successful career in football, leaving behind a legacy that will forever be remembered by fans of Chelsea and the wider football community.

Hollins was described by the club as a “dream player” and it’s easy to see why. He was a hard-running, pugnacious midfielder who was loved for his passion and dedication on the pitch. He scored 64 goals and made 592 appearances for Chelsea across two spells, from 1963-75 and 1983-84, on either side of stints with fellow London teams Arsenal and Queens Park Rangers. Hollins won the League Cup with Chelsea in 1965, the FA Cup in 1970, and the European Cup Winners’ Cup against Real Madrid in 1971, cementing his place in the club’s history.

Hollins was also a key figure in the club’s golden era, when they won the First Division title in 1970 and reached the final of the European Cup in 1971. He was an integral part of the team that won the FA Cup in 1970, scoring a crucial goal against Leeds United in the final. Hollins was known for his tireless work ethic on the pitch, his never-say-die attitude, and his ability to score important goals. He was a true leader on and off the pitch, and his contribution to Chelsea’s success cannot be overstated.

After retiring from playing, Hollins went on to become a successful manager, taking charge of Chelsea from 1985-88. He began a coaching career that lasted until 2008, and was widely respected for his tactical nous and his ability to get the best out of his players. Hollins was a beloved figure at Chelsea, and his legacy as a player and manager will live on for generations to come.

Chelsea director Daniel Finkelstein paid tribute to Hollins, describing him as a “hero to the fans” and a player who “lifted up the team with his play and lit up (Stamford) Bridge with his smile.” Finkelstein also spoke of Hollins’ life of service to the club, saying that he was greatly loved and will be much missed.

Hollins played one game for England, in 1967, but his contribution to the game of football goes far beyond his international career. He was a true legend of Chelsea Football Club, a player who gave his all for the team and the fans, and a manager who led the club with distinction. Hollins’ name will forever be associated with the success and glory of Chelsea Football Club, and he will be remembered as one of the greats of the game.

In honor of his contributions to the club, Hollins has a hospitality area named after him at Stamford Bridge. It’s a fitting tribute to a player and manager who gave so much to Chelsea over the years, and a reminder of the impact that he had on the club and the sport of football as a whole.

In the end, John Hollins’ life was a testament to the power of passion, dedication, and hard work. He was a true legend of the game, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of football fans around the world. Rest in peace, John Hollins, and thank you for everything.

John Hollins Chelsea career John Hollins managerial career John Hollins cause of death John Hollins Chelsea legacy John Hollins football achievements

News Source : Associated Press Television News

Source Link :Former Chelsea player and manager John Hollins passed away aged 76/