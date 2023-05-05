Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Clippers Scout & NBA Player Lance Blanks Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The NBA Community Mourns the Loss of Lance Blanks

The NBA community is mourning the passing of Lance Blanks, a former player and league executive who died on Wednesday in Dallas at the age of 56. Blanks was a beloved figure in the basketball world, known for his infectious personality, boundless love of the game, and insightful evaluation of talent.

From Player to Executive

Blanks was drafted out of the University of Texas in 1990 and played three years in the NBA with the Detroit Pistons before continuing his career overseas. After retiring from the sport, he turned his attention to finding the next crop of basketball stars, spending several years as a scout with the San Antonio Spurs before moving into an executive role as assistant general manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers and general manager of the Phoenix Suns. Most recently, Blanks worked as a scout for the Los Angeles Clippers.

A Light for All Those Who Knew Him

Lance Blanks was more than just a talented basketball player and executive. He was a kind-hearted and beloved figure who touched the lives of everyone he met. Lawrence Frank, the Clippers’ president of basketball operations, released a statement following news of Blanks’ passing in which he said the team was blessed to have him in the organization and said the team was devastated to learn of his death.

“He was a tremendous father, son, teammate and colleague, with an infectious personality, a kind heart and a boundless love of the game. Lance was a creative thinker and an insightful evaluator who lifted our entire organization. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and many friends,” Frank wrote.

Joe Dumars, 6-time NBA All-Star and current executive vice president of the NBA, called Blanks a “a light for all those who knew him.” The two were teammates in Detroit and Dumars described him as one of his closest friends. “You will be dearly missed, brother,” Dumars said.

A True Longhorn Legend

Blanks was a standout player for the Texas Longhorns in the late ’80s, where he remains among the team’s all-time leaders in career steals, minutes, and points per game. The Texas Men’s Basketball program posted a tribute to Blanks on social media, saying that “Our family has lost a true Longhorn legend.”

A Legacy of Giving Back

Blanks was also known for his commitment to giving back to the basketball community. He spent time as a consultant to the NBA, working with its Basketball Without Borders programs in Africa, South America, and Europe. He was also involved with the Nigerian National Team in the 2020 Summer Olympics, a team coached by current Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown, who worked under Blanks as a member of the Cavaliers.

Remembering a Beloved Figure

Lance Blanks’ passing is a tremendous loss for the NBA community and for all those who knew and loved him. He will be remembered as a talented player, a visionary executive, and a kind-hearted and giving person who touched the lives of everyone he met. The basketball world mourns his passing and extends its deepest condolences to his family and friends.

News Source : Travis Schlepp

Source Link :Former Los Angeles Clippers scout, NBA player Lance Blanks dies/