Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Colorado Springs Councilwoman Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Stephannie Finley Fortune: A Lifetime of Public Service

The city of Colorado Springs mourns the loss of former city council member Stephannie Finley Fortune, who passed away while battling leukemia. Her death has left a void in the hearts of those who knew her and worked alongside her in various capacities. Her contributions to the city, state, and country were immense, and her legacy of public service will continue to inspire generations to come.

Former Mayor John Suthers, who worked with Finley Fortune during her tenure on the council, paid tribute to her in a statement. He highlighted her selfless nature, her dedication to improving the community, and her tireless efforts to make a positive impact on people’s lives. Suthers also noted her instrumental role in bringing Champions projects to fruition in the city.

Despite facing opposition from a small group of citizens, Finley Fortune remained steadfast in her commitment to resolving important community issues, such as the reopening of the westside Community Center in her own district. She worked tirelessly on the Council until she was physically unable to do so any longer.

In recognition of her lifetime contributions to the community, Suthers awarded Finley Fortune a ‘Spirit of the Springs’ award in his last weeks as Mayor. The award was well-deserved, and she was deeply touched by it. Suthers hopes that her life of public service will serve as an inspiration to others in the community.

Finley Fortune’s journey into public service began when she replaced Richard Skorman on the Council. She quickly established herself as a committed and passionate advocate for the people she served. Over the years, she worked in federal, state, and local government, higher education, and non-profit organizations, leaving a lasting impact on all of them.

Finley Fortune’s belief in the power of community service was unwavering. She understood that by working together, people could achieve great things and make a real difference in the lives of others. Her legacy of public service will continue to inspire people to get involved, to make their voices heard, and to work towards creating a better community for all.

In conclusion, Stephannie Finley Fortune’s death is a great loss to the city of Colorado Springs. Her legacy of public service, however, will continue to inspire and motivate generations to come. As we mourn her passing, let us also celebrate her life and recognize the immense contributions she made to the community. Let us honor her memory by continuing to work towards creating a better, more inclusive, and more compassionate community for all.

Colorado Springs City council Death Public service Community activism

News Source : https://www.kktv.com

Source Link :Former Colorado Spring city councilwoman passes away/