Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-cooperative bank chief held for Kerala farmer’s suicide

Former President of Pulpally Service Co-operative Bank and General Secretary of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee taken into custody following farmer suicide

In a shocking incident, farmer Rajendran Nair was found dead after allegedly falling victim to loan fraud at Pulpally Service Co-operative Bank. The accused, KK Abraham, former President of the bank and General Secretary of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, was taken into custody along with Rama Devi, a former secretary of the bank.

According to the documents of the bank, Nair had taken a loan of Rs 25 lakh and is liable to pay Rs 40 lakh, including interest. However, Nair’s family claims that he had only borrowed Rs 73,000 as a loan. The incident has raised suspicions of benami deals being involved.

Before taking the extreme step, Nair had filed a case of loan fraud. A case against Abraham for misappropriation of Rs 8 crore from the bank is also under consideration by the High Court.

The arrest of Abraham and Rama Devi has sent shockwaves through the political and financial sectors of Kerala. The allegations against Abraham, a prominent Congress leader, have raised questions about the party’s stance on corruption and financial malpractices.

The incident has also shed light on the rampant corruption and loan fraud prevalent in co-operative banks across India. Co-operative banks, which are meant to serve the interests of the local community, have become hotbeds of corruption and nepotism. The lack of proper regulation and oversight has allowed unscrupulous elements to exploit the system for their personal gain.

The suicide of Rajendran Nair is a tragic reminder of the plight of farmers in India. Farmers, who form the backbone of the Indian economy, are often left at the mercy of moneylenders and banks, who charge exorbitant interest rates and indulge in fraudulent practices. The government’s apathy towards the agricultural sector has only exacerbated the situation, leading to widespread distress and suicides among farmers.

The incident has sparked protests and outrage across Kerala, with calls for a thorough investigation and punitive action against the accused. The Congress party, which has been quick to distance itself from the accused, has promised to take strict action against any member found guilty of corruption.

The incident also highlights the need for stronger regulations and oversight in the banking sector. The lack of accountability and transparency has allowed corrupt officials to indulge in fraudulent practices without fear of consequences. The government must take immediate steps to strengthen the regulatory framework and punish those found guilty of financial malpractices.

In conclusion, the suicide of Rajendran Nair and the subsequent arrest of KK Abraham and Rama Devi have exposed the rampant corruption and malpractices in the co-operative banking sector in India. The incident has also raised questions about the role of political parties in promoting ethical and transparent practices. It is high time that the government takes decisive action to address the issue and ensure justice for the victims of financial fraud.

