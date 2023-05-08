Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Councilmember & Judge, Kenneth Stokes’ Spouse Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Judge LaRita Cooper-Stokes, first Black woman elected to bench in Hinds County, dies at 64

Judge LaRita Cooper-Stokes, a member of a family dynasty on the Jackson City Council and the first Black woman to be elected to the bench in Hinds County, passed away on Monday morning at the age of 64. She had been admitted to the intensive care unit at St. Dominic in Jackson in early March after being diagnosed with pneumonia before being transferred to a hospital in Houston.

Legacy of Service

Cooper-Stokes, who represented District 2 on the county court, was a former member of the City Council, representing Ward 3 between 2012 and her election to the court in 2014. Her husband, Kenneth Stokes, preceded her, having represented the ward since 1989. After her election to the court, he left the Hinds County Board of Supervisors to run for the seat again and continues to represent the ward on the council.

Cooper-Stokes was a graduate of the Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University. She had a long and distinguished career in public service, dedicating her life to making the world a better place from where she stood.

Condolences

Stokes, who had missed a number of council meetings in recent weeks to be with his wife, could not be reached for comment on Monday. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba issued a statement offering his condolences:

“I would like to send my condolences to Councilman Kenneth Stokes and the family of Judge LaRita Cooper-Stokes after her passing this morning,” Lumumba said in a statement. “LaRita was a longtime public servant for the City of Jackson and Hinds County. … Her service to the community and efforts to make the world a better place from where she stood will be remembered. I am prayerful for the family and friends of LaRita, and the City of Jackson mourns her loss.”

Memorial Service

Plans for a memorial service have not been released at this time. The City of Jackson and Hinds County have lost a dedicated public servant, but her legacy of service will live on.

