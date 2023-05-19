Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Cowboys LB and Super Bowl winner dies at 73

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

NFL Legend and Civil Rights Activist Rodrigo Barnes Passes Away at 73

Rodrigo Barnes, a former NFL linebacker who played for the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, and Oakland Raiders, has passed away at the age of 73. The cause of death has not been released. Barnes was a trailblazer both on and off the field, becoming one of the first four black athletes to integrate the Rice athletic program in 1968. He helped form the Black Student Union and led a movement for the school to hire more minority teachers and coaches.

Barnes went on to have a successful career in the NFL, but there were suspicions that his civil rights activism may have played a role in him lasting until the seventh round of the 1973 NFL Draft. Despite this, Barnes never let his activism impact his performance on the field. He became the first black player to be named to the All-Southwest Conference defensive team and was a special teams player on the Raiders when they won Super Bowl XI.

In an interview with The Dallas Morning News nearly six years ago, Barnes said, “Yes, I was an activist, but I wasn’t trying to change the Cowboys, just how you treat people.” Barnes’ legacy extends far beyond the football field, as he fought for equality and justice throughout his life. He retired from the NFL in 1977 and went on to earn his Masters degree in education from Prairie View A&M.

Barnes’ passing is a loss for the NFL community and for all those who were inspired by his dedication to civil rights and social justice. He will always be remembered as a trailblazer and a hero, both on and off the field. Rest in peace, Rodrigo Barnes.

1. NFL linebacker

2. Super Bowl champion

3. Dallas Cowboys draft pick

4. Professional football player

5. Athlete death

News Source : Kevin Manahan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

Source Link :Ex-Cowboys draft pick and Super Bowl winning LB dies at 73/