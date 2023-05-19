Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Cowboys LB Barnes passes at 73

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Dallas Cowboys draft pick, Rodrigo Barnes, passed away at the age of 73. Barnes was a trailblazer in his time, as he was one of four Black athletes to first integrate the Rice athletic program in 1968. He was a linebacker and became the first Black player to be named to the All-Southwest Conference defensive team. Aside from his athletic accomplishments, Barnes also helped form the Black Student Union and led a movement for the school to hire more minority teachers and coaches.

The Cowboys drafted Barnes in the seventh round of the 1973 draft, and there were suspicions that his civil rights activism played a role in why he lasted that long. Barnes backed up Lee Roy Jordan his rookie season and was used primarily on special teams. He was released one year later in a dispute over a knee injury and was claimed off waivers by New England. Barnes played for Miami and St. Louis before landing in Oakland, where he played mainly on special teams for the Raiders team that won Super Bowl XI.

Throughout his career, Barnes was plagued by injuries and retired in 1977. He then went back to school to earn his Masters degree in education from Prairie View A&M. Barnes devoted his life to education after his NFL career was done and most recently served as the assistant principal at the Garland Alternative Education Center.

Barnes was born on February 10, 1950, in Waco and grew up in an all-Black neighborhood. He attended Carver High School. Barnes is survived by his four children: Reca Shabazz, Tonya Feggett, Paul Garrett, and Terrence Monroe.

Barnes was an activist, but he wasn’t trying to change the Cowboys, just how people were treated. His outspoken stance on racial inequity likely impacted his promising athletic career. However, Barnes used his platform to advocate for change and make a difference in the world. He helped pave the way for future generations of Black athletes and activists.

A public, black-tie memorial service in celebration of Barnes’ life will be held in Waco during the weekend of June 17-19. Barnes’ legacy will live on, and his impact on the world will not be forgotten. He was a true trailblazer and an inspiration to many.

1. Dallas Cowboys

2. Football legends

3. NFL players

4. Sports icons

5. Football community mourns

News Source : David Moore

Source Link :Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Rodrigo Barnes dies at 73/