Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-CSU basketball star and NBA draftee Kerr passes at 76

Former Colorado State Men’s Basketball Star Lloyd Kerr Dies at Age 76

Former Colorado State University (CSU) men’s basketball star Lloyd Kerr passed away at the age of 76. Kerr and his twin brother Floyd played for CSU from 1966-69, with the Kerrs being key players in a team that advanced to the Elite Eight of the 1969 NCAA Tournament. Lloyd Kerr’s passing came just a few months after Floyd passed away in February.

Lloyd Kerr was born in Oxford, Mississippi in 1946, along with his twin brother Floyd. The family later moved to South Bend, Indiana, where the Kerrs attended high school and played basketball. Lloyd was not just a basketball star, but also excelled in track.

During his time at CSU, Lloyd Kerr averaged 13.3 points per game and 4.8 rebounds per game for his career. As a senior, he averaged just shy of 16 points per game. Lloyd was a third-round pick in the 1969 NBA draft by the Phoenix Suns, who also drafted his twin brother Floyd in the same round.

After being drafted, Lloyd Kerr went on to play professional basketball in Liège, Belgium, for two seasons. Once he retired from basketball, Lloyd moved to Indiana, then Oregon, before settling in Bolingbrook, Illinois for the rest of his life. Lloyd worked in the healthcare industry.

Lloyd and his wife Maggie were married in 1968 and had three children. Lloyd Kerr passed away on May 29, leaving behind a legacy of excellence on the basketball court and a life of service in the healthcare industry.

A service was held for Lloyd on Friday in Indiana. The CSU community and the basketball world as a whole mourn the loss of a great player and a great man. Lloyd Kerr will always be remembered for his contributions to CSU basketball and for the example he set both on and off the court.

News Source : Kevin Lytle

Source Link :Former Colorado State basketball star and NBA draft pick Lloyd Kerr dies at 76/