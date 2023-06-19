Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Dundalk and Waterford player Chvedukas dies at 32

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Dundalk and Waterford FC Player Karolis Chvedukas Passes Away Suddenly at the Age of 32

The football world is in mourning as former Dundalk and Waterford FC player, Karolis Chvedukas, passed away suddenly at the age of 32. The Lithuanian international had earned 20 senior caps for his country and had played for various clubs, including Suduva, Oratory Youths, KPV Kokkola, and Marijampolė City.

Chvedukas joined Dundalk in 2018 and made a total of 12 appearances for the club. He scored one goal for the side in an 8-0 win over Limerick in February 2018. He then moved on to play for Waterford FC in the 2019 season, where he made 22 appearances for the club.

His sudden death was confirmed by the Lithuanian Football Federation on Monday. The news came as a shock to his former teammates and coaches, including Dundalk manager Stephen O’Donnell, who had lived with Chvedukas during his time in Dundalk.

“You get hit with this sort of news every now and again… people you played with, and people you may have come across when you were younger dying, and it really sets you back,” O’Donnell said. “Karolis was a great character around the place. He was quiet but he had his personality. From a football point of view, he probably didn’t play as much as he would have liked here, but he was capped by Lithuania which shows the quality he had.”

Chvedukas was remembered as a kind-hearted and talented player, and his former clubs paid tribute to him on social media. Waterford FC tweeted, “Our thoughts are with Karolis’ family and friends. May he rest in peace.”

The football community also expressed their condolences on social media, with fans, players, and coaches sharing their memories and feelings about Chvedukas. The sudden loss of a talented and young player like Chvedukas is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment.

Chvedukas’ death is a sad loss for the football world, and he will be remembered as a talented player who brought joy to his fans and teammates. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.

