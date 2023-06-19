Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Dundalk & Waterford player dies at 32

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Karolis Chvedukas: A Talented Footballer Gone Too Soon

The football world is mourning the sudden loss of Karolis Chvedukas, a former international player from Lithuania who passed away at just 32 years old. Chvedukas was a talented midfielder who played for several clubs in Lithuania, Poland, Finland, Malta, and the League of Ireland. He was highly regarded by his teammates, coaches, and fans, who all admired his skills, work ethic, and positive attitude.

Chvedukas’ career highlights include his 20 senior caps for Lithuania between 2014 and 2019, his double-winning season with Dundalk in 2018, and his two-year stint with Waterford FC. He was known for his versatility, vision, and creativity on the pitch, as well as his humility, loyalty, and kindness off the pitch. He was a true team player who always gave his best for his club and country, and who inspired others to do the same.

Chvedukas’ untimely death has shocked and saddened the football community in Lithuania and beyond. The Lithuanian Football Federation has expressed its deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fans, and has praised his contribution to the national team and the sport in general. Many of his former colleagues and rivals have also paid tribute to him on social media, sharing their memories and condolences.

Stephen Kenny, who signed Chvedukas for Dundalk in 2018, has described him as “such a good lad” and a “great professional” who had a lot of potential. Vinny Perth, who succeeded Kenny as Dundalk’s manager, has admitted that the club may have held Chvedukas back and that it was best for him to move on and pursue his career elsewhere. Waterford FC has also expressed its sadness and respect for Chvedukas, who played 37 games and scored 5 goals for the club.

Chvedukas’ legacy will live on through his achievements, his character, and his impact on others. He was a role model for many young players who looked up to him as a mentor and a friend. He was a true ambassador for Lithuanian football who represented his country with pride and passion. He was a beloved member of every team he played for who left a lasting impression on his teammates and coaches. He was a human being who will be dearly missed by those who knew him and loved him.

Chvedukas’ death is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment we have with our loved ones. It is also a reminder of the power of sport to bring people together, to inspire us, and to enrich our lives. Chvedukas may no longer be with us, but his spirit, his courage, and his love for the game will continue to inspire us all. Rest in peace, Karolis. You will never be forgotten.

News Source : Aidan Fitzmaurice

Source Link :Former Dundalk and Waterford player Karolis Chvedukas (32) dies suddenly/