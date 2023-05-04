Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Edmonton Oiler Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Edmonton Oilers Forward Petr Klima Dies at 58

The hockey world is mourning the loss of former Edmonton Oilers forward Petr Klima, who passed away at the age of 58. The team announced the sad news on Thursday, and fans and former teammates alike have been sharing their memories and condolences on social media.

A Look at Klima’s Career

Klima was born in Czechoslovakia (now the Czech Republic) in 1964 and began his professional hockey career with HC Sparta Praha in 1981. He was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in 1983 and played for the team from 1984-1990. He was traded to the Oilers in 1990 and played for the team until 1993.

During his time with the Oilers, Klima played a key role in the team’s 1990 Stanley Cup victory. He scored the game-winning goal in Game 1 of the Cup Final against the Boston Bruins in triple overtime, which remains the longest game-winning goal in Stanley Cup Final history.

After leaving the Oilers, Klima played for several other NHL teams, including the Tampa Bay Lightning, Los Angeles Kings, and Pittsburgh Penguins. He also played for several European teams and represented the Czech Republic in international competition.

Klima’s Impact on the Game

Klima was known for his speed and scoring ability, and he was a valuable asset to the teams he played for. He scored 313 goals and 293 assists in 786 regular-season games over his NHL career, and he also had 20 goals and 18 assists in 77 playoff games.

But Klima’s impact on the game goes beyond his stats. He was a trailblazer for Czech players in the NHL, paving the way for future stars like Jaromir Jagr and Dominik Hasek. He also played a significant role in the Oilers’ 1990 Cup win, which is still remembered as one of the greatest moments in the team’s history.

Remembering Klima

News of Klima’s passing has been met with an outpouring of love and support from the hockey community. Former teammates, coaches, and fans have been sharing their memories of Klima on social media.

“Petr Klima was a pure goal scorer and a true professional,” said former Oilers teammate Craig MacTavish. “He was a big part of our 1990 Stanley Cup Championship team and will always be remembered fondly by Oilers fans.”

“Petr Klima was a wonderful person and a terrific hockey player,” said former Red Wings teammate Darren Eliot. “He was a great teammate and someone who always had a smile on his face. He will be missed.”

Many fans have also shared their memories of Klima’s iconic goal in the 1990 Stanley Cup Final.

“I’ll never forget watching Petr Klima score that triple-overtime game-winner in the Cup Final,” said Oilers fan Sarah Johnson. “It was one of the most incredible moments in hockey history, and he’ll always be a legend in Edmonton.”

Final Thoughts

Petr Klima’s passing is a sad loss for the hockey world, but his legacy will live on. He was a talented player and a beloved teammate who made a significant impact on the game. We extend our condolences to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

