Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Entertainer Rolf Harris Dies at 93

The Troubled Legacy of Rolf Harris: From Adored Entertainer to Convicted Paedophile

Australian-born entertainer Rolf Harris was a household name in the UK and Australia. His jovial on-screen persona and hit songs like “Tie Me Kangaroo Down, Sport” and “Two Little Boys” amassed him thousands of adoring fans, most of them children. He even had the privilege of painting a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II. However, all that fell apart in 2013 when he was arrested for a series of sexual assaults on young girls.

After a high profile trial in July 2014, Harris was found guilty of 12 counts of indecent assault on four young girls from the 1960s to the 1980s. Prosecutors said he had a “Jekyll and Hyde” personality who used his fame to exploit his victims. One of the victims was a friend of Harris’ daughter, who claimed he molested her when she was aged 13 to 19. Harris had said their relationship was consensual, and his relatives and friends supported him throughout the trial. But a jury convicted him of all charges, and a judge sentenced him to five years and nine months in prison.

Even in death, Rolf’s legacy as an entertainer has been overshadowed by his horrific crimes. British media held no punches with their headlines announcing his death. Sky News wrote “Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile who used his fame to groom young girls dies aged 93”. British tabloid The Daily Mail was more verbose; their headline reads: “Rolf Harris dead at 93: Paedophile TV host and musician who became one of Britain’s biggest stars and rubbed shoulders with royalty before he was jailed for child sex crimes in 2014 ‘is killed by neck cancer'”.

It’s hard to reconcile the beloved entertainer of yesteryear with the man who was convicted of such heinous crimes. Harris’ case is one of many in the wake of the Jimmy Savile scandal, which exposed a culture of sexual abuse and cover-ups in the entertainment industry. It’s a reminder that we must always be vigilant and hold those in positions of power accountable for their actions.

Harris’ case also highlights the devastating impact of sexual abuse on victims. For too long, survivors were not believed or were silenced by their abusers. But the tide is slowly turning, with more and more people speaking out and demanding justice. It’s important to remember that behind every headline and sensational trial is a real person who has suffered immeasurable harm.

In the end, Rolf Harris’ legacy will be a troubled one. His music and art may have brought joy to many, but his crimes have left a lasting stain on his reputation. It’s a reminder that fame and success should never excuse or allow for the abuse of power. We must continue to work towards a society where everyone is safe and free from harm, regardless of their status or position.

News Source : euronews

Source Link :Convicted paedophile and ex-entertainer Rolf Harris dies at 93/