Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Flyers Coach Vic Stasiuk Dies at 93

Remembering Vic Stasiuk: A Pioneer of Philadelphia Flyers Hockey

The hockey world lost a legend over the weekend as former Philadelphia Flyers head coach Vic Stasiuk passed away at the age of 93. Stasiuk was one of the early figures of the Flyers’ existence, serving as the team’s second head coach from 1969 to 1971. He succeeded Keith Allen and directly preceded Fred Shero, who led the “Broad Street Bullies” teams to back-to-back Stanley Cup victories in 1974 and 1975.

During his tenure as the Flyers’ head coach, Stasiuk led the team to a 45-68-41 record in 154 games, with a .435 points percentage. The team missed the playoffs by just one point in his first season and were eliminated in the quarterfinals the following year. Stasiuk coached some of the greatest players in Flyers history, including Bobby Clarke, Bernie Parent, and Rick MacLeish.

Born in Lethbridge, Alberta, Stasiuk played 745 games over 14 NHL seasons, tallying 183 goals and 437 points. He played for three original six teams – Chicago, Boston, and Detroit – and was a part of three Stanley Cup-winning teams with the Red Wings in 1952, 1954, and 1955. In 1960, Stasiuk was an NHL All-Star, finishing in the top 10 in the league in goals three times. In Boston, Stasiuk was a member of the famous “Uke line” alongside Johnny Bucyk and Bronco Horvath.

After his time in Philadelphia, Stasiuk went on to coach the California Golden Seals and Vancouver Canucks. His contributions to the game of hockey extended beyond his coaching career, as he served as a scout for the Boston Bruins and worked for the NHL’s Central Scouting Bureau.

Stasiuk’s legacy in the NHL and with the Flyers organization will not soon be forgotten. He was a pioneer of Philadelphia Flyers hockey, helping to lay the foundation for the team’s success in the years to come. His coaching style was tough but fair, and he demanded the best from his players, earning their respect and admiration in the process.

As the Flyers mourn the loss of one of their own, they can take solace in the fact that Vic Stasiuk’s impact on the game of hockey will continue to be felt for generations to come. His dedication, passion, and commitment to the sport will always serve as an inspiration to those who follow in his footsteps. Rest in peace, Vic Stasiuk – you will be missed but never forgotten.

News Source : Gustav Elvin

Source Link :Philadelphia Flyers former coach Vic Stasiuk dead at 93/