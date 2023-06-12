Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Georgia Bulldogs Player Hebron Dies at 34

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Georgia Bulldogs Football Player Akeem Hebron Dies at 34

The football world is mourning the loss of Akeem Hebron, a former football player for the Georgia Bulldogs, who passed away at the young age of 34. The cause of his death was not revealed, but several of his friends, including Travis Hawkins, shared the news on social media on Friday. The Georgia Bulldogs also released a statement expressing their condolences to Hebron’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Hebron was part of Georgia’s 2006 recruiting class and played in 16 games for the Bulldogs from 2008-2010. He recorded 10 tackles with seven assists and three solo, including a sack during his senior season. He helped the Bulldogs earn a 24-15 record with two bowl wins and a ranking of No. 1 in the nation at one point during the 2008 season.

Then-Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mark Richt praised Hebron in 2010, saying that “the greatest thing, I think, that’s happened to him is that he’s grown into a man. That’s one of the biggest things that college is all about. He’s a good man, and he’s proved that, and I’m really proud of him.”

Hebron was a native of Maryland, and former Georgia Bulldogs star Rennie Curran found out about his passing as he was receiving a great honor. Curran shared on Twitter that he was “incredibly honored to be inducted into the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame! The news was bitter-sweet as I found out that my brother and former teammate Akeem Hebron passed away unexpectedly. This is dedicated to you and many others who have been a blessing in my life.”

Hawkins also shared on Facebook that he was hoping to bring Hebron onto his coaching staff for a high school football team. He called Hebron a “true Moco legend” and said he loved watching him play. He expressed his sadness for Hebron’s boys and said he knew they would continue his legacy.

Hebron’s passing is a tragic loss for the football community, and he will be remembered for his contributions to the Georgia Bulldogs and his impact on those who knew him. Rest in peace, Akeem Hebron.

