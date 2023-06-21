Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-girlfriend of Manchester United star Antony reveals shocking behaviour during relationship

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Girlfriend of Manchester United Star Antony Makes Shocking Revelations About Domestic Violence and Death Threats

Gabriela Cavallin, the former girlfriend of Manchester United star Antony, has recently made some shocking revelations about the Brazilian footballer’s behavior during their relationship. In a TV interview with Portuguese outlet UOL Esporte, Gabriela opened up about domestic violence and death threats by the player that led her to file a case against him. She talked about an incident where Antony dragged her out of a pub and shoved her against a car door, prompting her to end their relationship.

“He attacked me, shoved me against the door. There I said to myself – It’s over,” Gabriela recalled of the terrifying moment between her and the Manchester United star. She filed the complaint on May 20, the same day Antony and his team took on AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League. The proof contained photos of abrasions and threatening messages from United’s star.

“He broke my suitcase, took my handbag, my passport. He broke my mobile phone, he wouldn’t let me go. I was a prisoner from 10 pm to almost 3:30 am. I call it private captivity. I just wanted to get out of there and he told me that I wouldn’t leave until I erased everything. I think his mother called his physiotherapist and asked for help. No one could control it,” continued Gabriella.

Gabriela also accused the star of imprisoning her at their home, saying that he wouldn’t allow her to leave. She also mentioned that after filing the case, she asked for an ‘urgent protective measure’ in Brazil for her safety.

During the interview, Gabriela also opened up about the time of her miscarriage in 2022. Antony and she were expecting their first baby last year but unfortunately suffered a miscarriage in June. She took to social media to inform the fans about the incident.

When asked about that time, Gabriela stated that she just did not know how to handle the situation. She kept crying a lot. “At that time, I died. I panicked, I started crying a lot,” said Gabriela about the petrifying incident. She went on to describe it as the ‘greatest sadness of her life’ and also her ‘greatest guilt.’

Antony took a transfer from Ajax to Manchester United, signing a four-year deal for a fee of €95 million, making him the third most expensive transfer in the club’s history. He made a brilliant start to his club career, scoring an amazing goal on his debut for the club in a 3-1 win over Arsenal. He won his first trophy with the club in February 2023 as Manchester United beat Newcastle United 2-0 at Wembley.

Antony and his club have not made any comments on the situation yet. Manchester United are already dealing with Mason Greenwood, who was accused of a sexual assault case. The case was dropped earlier this year after one year in trial.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Manchester United Star Antony’s Ex-girlfriend Makes Shocking Revelations About The Winger’s Behaviour During Their Relationship – News18/