Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Head Hangs Self, Commits Suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Chief Commits Suicide by Hanging

A former chief in a village of India has committed suicide by hanging himself. The incident has left the entire village in shock and sadness.

The Suicide

The former chief, who had been suffering from depression for a long time, was found hanging from a tree near his house on Monday morning. The villagers who found him immediately informed the police and his family members.

The police arrived at the scene and took the body for post-mortem examination. The family members were inconsolable and were unable to comprehend why the former chief took such a drastic step.

The Background

The former chief, who was in his early 60s, had been suffering from depression for a long time. He had been receiving treatment for several years but his condition did not improve. His family members and friends tried their best to support him but he was unable to cope with his illness.

The former chief had served as the head of the village for more than a decade and was known for his honesty and dedication towards his work. He had worked tirelessly to improve the infrastructure of the village and had implemented several development projects during his tenure.

However, after his retirement, he became increasingly isolated and withdrawn. He stopped attending social gatherings and seldom interacted with his family members and friends. His depression took a toll on his physical health as well and he became weak and frail.

The Aftermath

The news of the former chief’s suicide has left the entire village in shock and sadness. The villagers, who had known him for years, are unable to comprehend why he took such a drastic step.

The family members of the former chief are devastated and are unable to come to terms with their loss. They have appealed to the government and the authorities to take steps to improve the mental health facilities in the village and provide support to people suffering from depression.

The incident has once again highlighted the need for better mental health care facilities in rural areas of India. Depression and other mental illnesses are still considered a taboo in many parts of the country and people suffering from such illnesses often do not receive proper treatment and support.

Conclusion

The suicide of the former chief is a tragic incident that has left the entire village in shock and sadness. It is a reminder of the need for better mental health care facilities and support systems for people suffering from depression and other mental illnesses. The government and the authorities must take steps to address this issue and provide the necessary support and care to people in need.

पूर्व मुखिया आत्महत्या पूर्व मुखिया फांसी लगाकर पूर्व मुखिया की आत्महत्या पूर्व मुखिया सुरेंद्र कुमार ने फांसी लगाकर की आत्महत्या सुरेंद्र कुमार ने फांसी लगाकर की खुदकुशी

News Source : Newswrap

Source Link :पूर्व मुखिया ने फांसी लगाकर की आत्महत्या/