Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Health Minister Udomsilp Srisangnam Passes Away

Remembering the Legacy of Dr Udomsilp Srisangnam: A Champion of Public Health in Thailand

Thailand lost a great public health champion on Tuesday with the passing of Professor Dr Udomsilp Srisangnam, an adviser to the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) and former public health minister. He was 80 years old.

Dr Udomsilp’s contribution to public health in Thailand is immeasurable. He graduated from the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University, in 1968 and pursued further studies with a fellowship at the Royal College of Physicians, University of Edinburgh, Scotland. He later became a deputy dean of the same faculty and a prominent figure in the political arena as an MP representing Bangkok’s constituency 5 under the Palang Dharma Party banner.

In 1992, he was appointed minister of public health in the Chuan Leekpai government, where he championed the establishment of the Mental Health Institute and the Institute of Thai Traditional Medicine. He resigned from the position in October 1994 but continued his advocacy for public health through his involvement in organizations such as ThaiHealth.

One of Dr Udomsilp’s most notable contributions to promoting public health in Thailand was the founding of Samaritans Thailand in 1978. This telephone service aims to prevent people from committing suicide by providing emotional support and counseling. The service has since expanded to include face-to-face counseling and training programs for volunteers.

Dr Udomsilp was also a staunch advocate for the run-for-health campaign, which promotes physical activity as a means of preventing non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease. He authored the book “Wing Su Chewit Mai” (Run for New Life) in 1996, which encouraged people to incorporate running or other forms of exercise into their daily routine.

Dr Udomsilp’s legacy in public health will continue to inspire generations of health professionals and advocates in Thailand and beyond. His passing is a loss not only for his family but for the entire public health community in Thailand.

As we mourn his passing, we must also remember his message and continue to work towards a healthier and more equitable society. With the COVID-19 pandemic highlighting the importance of public health, Dr Udomsilp’s advocacy for preventive measures and promoting healthy lifestyles is more relevant than ever.

Thailand has made significant progress in improving public health over the years, but there is still much work to be done. NCDs continue to be a major challenge, with over 40% of deaths in Thailand attributed to these diseases. The COVID-19 pandemic has also highlighted the need for a stronger health system that can respond to emergencies while also addressing the underlying health issues that make populations more vulnerable.

As we move forward, let us remember Dr Udomsilp’s legacy and continue to push for policies and programs that promote health and well-being for all. May he rest in peace knowing that his work has made a lasting impact on the health of the Thai people.

News Source : Online Reporters

Source Link :Former health minister Udomsilp Srisangnam dies/