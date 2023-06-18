Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Hiroshima Carp star Manabu Kitabeppu passes at 65

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Manabu Kitabeppu, Former Ace Pitcher for Hiroshima Carp, Dies at 65

On Friday, former Hiroshima Carp pitcher and baseball commentator, Manabu Kitabeppu, passed away at a hospital in Hiroshima at the age of 65. Kitabeppu was a beloved figure in the baseball community, known for his outstanding control on the mound.

A Career with the Carp

Kitabeppu joined the Hiroshima Carp in 1976 and quickly made a name for himself as a skilled pitcher. He secured double-digit wins for 11 consecutive seasons from 1978, thanks to his exceptional control and pitching prowess. These victories helped the Carp clinch back-to-back Japan Series titles in 1979 and 1980.

Kitabeppu’s impressive career with the Carp culminated in 1992 when he became the first player in the team’s history to reach 200 wins. His dedication to the sport and his team has left a lasting impact on the world of Japanese baseball.

A Beloved Baseball Commentator

After retiring from the Carp, Kitabeppu transitioned to a career as a baseball commentator. He was known for his in-depth knowledge of the sport and his ability to analyze games and players. His commentary was beloved by fans and fellow commentators alike, and he remained an important figure in the baseball community until his passing.

A Legacy in Japanese Baseball

Kitabeppu’s impact on Japanese baseball cannot be overstated. His exceptional pitching skills helped lead the Hiroshima Carp to victory, and his dedication to the sport and his team inspired countless players and fans. As a commentator, he continued to share his love and knowledge of baseball with the world, cementing his legacy as one of the greats of the sport.

His passing is a loss for the baseball community, but his legacy will live on through the countless players and fans he inspired over the years. Rest in peace, Manabu Kitabeppu.

News Source : The Japan Times

Source Link :Former Hiroshima Carp ace Manabu Kitabeppu dies at 65/