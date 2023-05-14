Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Intelligence Head & Ambassador Billy Masetlha Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

South Africa Mourns the Loss of Former NIA Director-General and Ambassador Billy Masetlha

The passing of former National Intelligence Agency (NIA) director-general and ambassador Billy Masetlha has left South Africa in mourning. Masetlha passed away on Sunday at the age of 72, leaving behind a legacy of service and dedication to his country.

A Life of Public Service

Born on 20 January 1949, Masetlha grew up in Alexandra township in Johannesburg. He joined the African National Congress (ANC) in the 1970s and was instrumental in the fight against apartheid. After the unbanning of the ANC in 1990, Masetlha was appointed as the head of intelligence for the ANC in exile.

After the first democratic elections in 1994, Masetlha was appointed as the head of the NIA, which was responsible for gathering intelligence on threats to national security. He served in this position until 2004, when he was appointed as South Africa’s ambassador to Russia.

A Controversial Figure

During his tenure as director-general of the NIA, Masetlha was a controversial figure. He was accused of being involved in a plot to remove then-deputy president Jacob Zuma from office in 2003. Masetlha denied the allegations, but was subsequently suspended from his position and later resigned.

In 2007, Masetlha was arrested on charges of fraud and corruption relating to his time at the NIA. He was acquitted of the charges in 2011, but the controversy surrounding his tenure at the agency continued to follow him.

Remembering a Legacy

Despite the controversies surrounding him, Masetlha is remembered for his dedication to public service and his contribution to the fight against apartheid. He played a key role in the intelligence operations of the ANC in exile, and was instrumental in the establishment of the NIA after the first democratic elections in South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to Masetlha, calling him a “patriot” and a “gallant fighter for freedom and democracy”. In a statement, Ramaphosa said that Masetlha had “served his country with distinction and honour, and his contribution to the struggle for a non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous South Africa will not be forgotten”.

The ANC has also paid tribute to Masetlha, describing him as a “fearless and loyal cadre” who had “dedicated his life to the struggle for liberation and the betterment of the lives of all South Africans”.

A Loss to South Africa

The passing of Billy Masetlha is a loss to South Africa. He was a man who dedicated his life to the service of his country, and played a key role in the fight against apartheid. Despite the controversies that surrounded him, he will be remembered for his contribution to the establishment of the NIA and his work in the intelligence operations of the ANC in exile.

As South Africa mourns his passing, we can take comfort in the knowledge that his legacy will live on. His commitment to the ideals of freedom, democracy and equality will continue to inspire us as we work towards a better future for all South Africans.

Intelligence Agency South African Government Political Figures National Security African Diplomacy

News Source : BNN Breaking

Source Link :Former Director-General of Intelligence and Ambassador Billy Masetlha Passes Away/