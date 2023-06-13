Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Italian Leader Silvio Berlusconi Dies at 86

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Silvio Berlusconi: The Life and Legacy of Italy’s Longest-Serving Prime Minister

Silvio Berlusconi, the flamboyant billionaire media mogul, who served as Italy’s longest-serving prime minister despite scandals over his sex-fueled parties and allegations of corruption, passed away at the age of 86. Berlusconi’s death was announced by Italian news agency LaPresse, after he was hospitalized for the second time in months for treatment of chronic leukaemia.

Berlusconi was born on September 29, 1936, in Milan, Italy. He grew up in a middle-class family and pursued a career in law. However, he soon switched to the entertainment industry and became a cruise ship crooner. In the 1970s, he founded his own production company, Mediaset, which would later become Italy’s largest media company.

Berlusconi’s media empire gave him immense wealth and power, which he used to launch his political career. He founded the Forza Italia party in 1994 and won the general election, becoming Italy’s prime minister for the first time. Berlusconi’s political rise was marked by his populist appeal, his charisma, and his promises to reform Italy’s bureaucracy and boost its economy.

During his tenure as prime minister, Berlusconi implemented several reforms, including tax cuts, labor market liberalization, and pension reform. He also invested heavily in infrastructure, such as highways, railways, and airports. Berlusconi’s economic policies earned him both praise and criticism, with some experts crediting him for Italy’s economic growth in the 1990s and early 2000s, while others blamed him for exacerbating the country’s debt and structural problems.

Berlusconi’s political career was also marked by numerous scandals, including allegations of corruption, tax fraud, and bribery. He was investigated and prosecuted several times, but he managed to avoid conviction in most cases due to his political influence and legal maneuvering. However, his reputation was tarnished by his notorious sex-fueled parties, where he entertained young women and showgirls at his luxurious villas and yachts.

Berlusconi’s personal life was also tumultuous, with two divorces and several affairs. He married his second wife, Veronica Lario, in 1990, but their marriage ended in 2009, after Lario accused Berlusconi of having an affair with an underage girl. Berlusconi’s public image was further damaged by his sexist remarks and his controversial comments about immigrants and minorities.

Despite his scandals and controversies, Berlusconi remained a popular and influential figure in Italian politics for decades. He served as prime minister three times, from 1994 to 1995, from 2001 to 2006, and from 2008 to 2011. He also served as a member of parliament and a senator. Berlusconi’s political legacy is mixed, with some praising his leadership and vision, while others condemning his authoritarian tendencies and disregard for the rule of law.

Berlusconi’s death marks the end of an era in Italian politics and media. He was a larger-than-life figure, who dominated the public discourse for decades. Berlusconi’s legacy will be remembered for his contributions to Italy’s economy and infrastructure, as well as his scandals and controversies. He will be missed by his supporters and criticized by his detractors, but his impact on Italy and the world will not be forgotten.

News Source : Head Topics

Source Link :Silvio Berlusconi, scandal-scarred ex-Italian leader, dies at 86/