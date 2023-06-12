Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Italian Leader Silvio Berlusconi Dies at 86

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Silvio Berlusconi, the wealthy and controversial media mogul who served as Italy’s longest-serving prime minister, passed away on Monday at the age of 86. Berlusconi had been hospitalized several times over the past few months for treatment of chronic leukemia and other health issues.

Berlusconi was known for his larger-than-life personality, lavish lifestyle, and scandals involving his “bunga bunga” parties, young women, and allegations of corruption. Despite these controversies, he remained a powerful figure in Italian politics for years, using his immense wealth and media holdings to launch a political career that spanned decades.

To his supporters, Berlusconi was a charismatic and capable statesman who sought to elevate Italy’s profile on the world stage. However, his critics accused him of using his political power to enrich himself and his businesses, and of threatening democracy in Italy.

Berlusconi’s political party, Forza Italia, was a coalition partner with current Premier Giorgia Meloni, a far-right leader who came to power last year. However, his friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin put him at odds with Meloni, a staunch supporter of Ukraine.

Berlusconi’s legacy is a divisive one, with some remembering him as a fighter who had the courage to defend his beliefs, while others see him as a populist who threatened Italy’s democratic institutions. Former Premier Matteo Renzi noted that Berlusconi’s impact on Italian politics, economics, sports, and television was without precedence.

Despite his scandals and legal woes, Berlusconi remained a powerful figure in Italian politics for years. His party was eclipsed by other right-wing parties in recent years, and he lost his standing as Italy’s richest man. However, his impact on Italian politics and culture remains significant, and his passing marks the end of an era in Italian politics.

News Source : Associated Press

Source Link :Silvio Berlusconi, scandal-scarred ex-Italian leader, dies at 86, according to his TV network – Orlando Sentinel/