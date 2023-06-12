Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Italian PM Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Silvio Berlusconi, Former Prime Minister of Italy, Dies at 86

On June 12, 2023, the world mourned the loss of Silvio Berlusconi, the former Prime Minister of Italy who passed away at the age of 86. Berlusconi, a billionaire media tycoon, was a controversial figure in Italian politics, with his name being associated with numerous scandals. The cause of his death was complications from a severe form of leukemia, which he had been battling for some time.

Berlusconi was admitted to a hospital in Milan in April 2023, after suffering from breathing problems due to pneumonia caused by his leukemia. He underwent chemotherapy treatment, and after spending several weeks in the hospital, he was discharged in May. However, his health took a turn for the worse, and he was readmitted to the hospital on June 9. Berlusconi passed away on June 12, at 3:30 a.m. EST.

Berlusconi’s death was confirmed by his press office, and tributes poured in from across the world. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni paid tribute to him in a video message titled “To God, Silvio.” She praised him as a fighter who was never afraid to stand up for his beliefs, and who made real breakthroughs in the world of politics, communication, and business.

Berlusconi was a controversial figure in Italian politics, with his name being associated with numerous scandals. He served as Prime Minister of Italy for three terms, from 1994 to 1995, from 2001 to 2006, and from 2008 to 2011. During his tenure as Prime Minister, he faced numerous accusations of corruption and abuse of power.

Despite the controversies surrounding him, Berlusconi remained a popular figure in Italy, thanks in part to his media empire, which included television channels, newspapers, and magazines. He was known for his charisma and his ability to connect with voters, and he was a skilled communicator who was able to use his media outlets to shape public opinion.

Berlusconi was also a successful businessman, with interests in real estate, finance, and sports. He owned the AC Milan football club, and he was involved in numerous other ventures, including a cruise line and a film production company.

Berlusconi’s legacy is a complex one, with his supporters hailing him as a visionary leader who modernized Italy and brought it into the 21st century, while his detractors accuse him of corruption, cronyism, and abuse of power. Whatever one’s opinion of him, there is no denying that he was a major figure in Italian politics and business, and his passing marks the end of an era.

A state funeral will be held for Berlusconi at the Milan Duomo on Wednesday, June 14, according to the Milan Archdiocese. The funeral is expected to be attended by a large number of dignitaries and public figures, as well as ordinary Italians who wish to pay their respects to a man who played such a significant role in their country’s history.

News Source : Distractify

Source Link :Former Italian PM Has Died/