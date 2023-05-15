Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Jalandhar Mayor Surinder Mahey dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Jalandhar Mayor Surinder Mahey Passes Away on Monday

The city of Jalandhar mourns the loss of a great leader and visionary, former Mayor Surinder Mahey, who passed away on Monday. He was 68 years old and had been battling a long illness. Mahey was a prominent figure in Jalandhar’s political and business circles and had contributed significantly to the city’s growth and development during his tenure as Mayor.

Early Life and Career

Surinder Mahey was born in a small village near Jalandhar and completed his education in the city. He started his career as a businessman and later entered politics, joining the Indian National Congress. He served as a councillor for several years before being elected as the Mayor of Jalandhar in 2002.

Mahey’s Contributions to Jalandhar

During his tenure as Mayor, Surinder Mahey initiated several development projects that transformed Jalandhar into a modern and vibrant city. He paid special attention to the city’s infrastructure, focusing on the improvement of roads, water supply, and sanitation. He also worked towards the development of parks and green spaces, making Jalandhar a more livable city.

Mahey was a strong advocate of education and worked towards the establishment of new schools and colleges in the city. He also collaborated with the private sector to promote skill development programs and create job opportunities for the youth of Jalandhar.

Mahey’s Personal Traits

Surinder Mahey was known for his strong leadership skills, his dedication to public service, and his ability to work with people from diverse backgrounds. He was a man of integrity and honesty, and his commitment to the welfare of the people of Jalandhar was unwavering.

Mahey was also a popular figure in Jalandhar’s cultural circles and was known for his love for music and poetry. He was a patron of the arts and supported several cultural events and programs in the city.

Condolences Pour In

The news of Surinder Mahey’s passing has shocked and saddened the people of Jalandhar. Leaders from across the political spectrum have expressed their condolences and paid tribute to Mahey’s contributions to the city.

Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh, tweeted, “Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of former Mayor of Jalandhar, Shri Surinder Mahey. He was a dedicated leader and worked tirelessly for the development of the city. My condolences to his family and friends.”

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, Sukhbir Singh Badal, also expressed his grief, saying, “Shocked to hear about the passing away of former Jalandhar Mayor, Surinder Mahey. He was a visionary leader who worked tirelessly for the betterment of the city. May his soul rest in peace.”

Final Thoughts

Surinder Mahey’s passing is a great loss to the city of Jalandhar. He was a leader and a visionary who worked tirelessly for the development and progress of the city. His contributions will be remembered for years to come, and his spirit of public service will continue to inspire generations of leaders in Jalandhar and beyond.

Surinder Mahey Jalandhar mayor Death of Surinder Mahey Surinder Mahey obituary Surinder Mahey news

News Source : The Tribune India

Source Link :Former Jalandhar mayor Surinder Mahey passes away/