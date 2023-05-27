Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Judge Hugh Mundy Passes Away at 83

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Former Luzerne County Judge Hugh Mundy: A Life of Service and Integrity

Former Luzerne County Judge Hugh Mundy passed away at his Butler Township home on May 26 at the age of 83, leaving behind a legacy of service and integrity that touched many lives. Mundy’s passing has triggered an outpouring of emotion from those who knew him and worked with him over the years, as they remembered a man who was respected, admired, and loved by many.

Jennifer Warabak, the executive director at the Commission on Economic Opportunity, where Mundy served as chairman of the board for the past 17 years, spoke highly of the former judge’s contribution to the organization, calling him a “wonderful person” who was “well-liked and well-respected.” Warabak said that Mundy was a “very unique person” who was both courteous and friendly, and who will be greatly missed by the staff, CEO, and the community. “He was remarkable,” she added.

Ed Mitchell, a political consultant who worked with Mundy on his campaigns, praised the former judge for his strong personal character, which he said was an example of how a good democracy works. Mitchell said that Mundy campaigned his heart out for a guy who was a civil case lawyer at a law firm, but he emerged in a field of 17 to win both nominations. Once he won his seat on the Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas, Mitchell said Mundy served as a tremendous judge over the years, and people trusted him. “He was a good human being,” he concluded.

Andy Reilly, Luzerne County’s director of economic development and its redevelopment authority, shared his own memories of Mundy, saying that the former judge was a “straight shooter” and a “no-nonsense guy” who approached his job of being a judge very seriously. Reilly added that Mundy was also a fun guy who would do anything for you, and that people would come up to him to say hello whenever they were out to lunch. “They were gushing and they just wanted to speak with him,” Reilly recalled.

Attorney Joseph Vullo, who worked with Mundy over the years, praised the former judge for his knowledge of the law and judicial temperament. “He was smart, kind and funny, and there was nothing put-on about him. He was just a good man,” Vullo said.

Mundy retired in 2010, citing health concerns, but he continued to hear a limited number of cases as a part-time senior judge. At the time, then-President Judge Thomas Burke praised Mundy’s contribution to the bench, saying that he had been an exemplar of what a judge should be during his years of service. Mundy had served on the county bench since 1992, handling primarily civil cases during his tenure. One of his more notable accomplishments involved the revamping of the process to appoint neutral arbitrators in uninsured-motorist arbitration cases.

Attorneys John Dean and Mark Bufalino also commended Mundy for his fairness and knowledge of the law, saying that he was the epitome of what a judge should be. “You always got a fair hearing with Judge Mundy,” Dean said, while Bufalino praised him as patient, fair, and knowledgeable. “He took on cases on a case-by-case basis. He didn’t take a pre-determined approach,” Bufalino said.

Before becoming a judge, Mundy worked at Dougherty, Mundy, Levanthal and Price in the 1980s, where he had a “stellar reputation” and was known as “a man of his word.” Attorney Pat Dougherty, who co-founded the law firm with Mundy, described the former judge as “just a good guy” and said he will be reunited with his buddy, Gene Brady, and the two will be telling jokes once again. “His only vice was golf,” Dougherty said, adding that Mundy was a “great law partner and a very good judge” who had served his country well in the military. “He’s a dear friend,” Dougherty said. “He has a lovely family. I’m just so shocked. He was an honest, conscientious good person.”

In the end, Judge Mundy’s life and legacy can best be summed up by the words of those who knew him best: he was a good human being, a man of integrity, and a true American hero. He will be greatly missed by many who had the privilege of knowing him and working with him over the years.

Luzerne County Judge Hugh Mundy Death of Hugh Mundy Legacy of Hugh Mundy Luzerne County Court System

News Source : Bill OBoyle, The Times Leader, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Source Link :Former Luzerne County Judge Hugh Mundy dies at 83/