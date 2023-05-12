Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-judge Michael J. Juneau passes away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former United States District Judge Michael J. Juneau Passes Away

The United States legal community is mourning the passing of former United States District Judge Michael J. Juneau. He passed away at his residence in Lafayette on [date], according to a statement from the law firm he founded, Juneau David APLC. Juneau was a lifelong resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, and a nationally recognized jurist and attorney, the firm stated. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Juneau’s legal career spanned several decades, during which he earned a reputation as a fair and impartial judge. He was nominated to the Lafayette-based judgeship in the Federal District Court for the Western District of Louisiana in August 2017 by former President Donald Trump. Juneau was confirmed as a federal judge in 2018, and he took a lifelong seat as a federal district judge in Louisiana.

Juneau’s legal career began after he received his law degree from Louisiana State University in 1973. He practiced law for several years before he was elected to the Louisiana State House of Representatives in 1979. Juneau served in the state legislature until 1995, during which he authored several significant pieces of legislation.

After leaving politics, Juneau returned to private practice, where he continued to distinguish himself as a skilled attorney. He was appointed to serve as a judge on the Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeal in 2001, a position he held until 2018.

During his tenure as a federal judge, Juneau presided over numerous high-profile cases that garnered national attention. He was known for his meticulous attention to detail, his impartiality, and his ability to manage complex legal matters.

Juneau’s passing is a significant loss to the legal community in Louisiana and the United States as a whole. He was a respected jurist and attorney who dedicated his life to public service and upholding the rule of law.

In addition to his legal career, Juneau was also a devoted family man. He is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren, who are mourning his loss alongside his colleagues and friends in the legal community.

The funeral arrangements for Juneau have not yet been announced. However, it is expected that many members of the legal community will attend the services to pay their respects to a remarkable man who made significant contributions to the field of law.

In conclusion, the passing of former United States District Judge Michael J. Juneau is a significant loss to the legal community in Louisiana and the United States. Juneau was a skilled attorney and jurist who dedicated his life to public service and upholding the rule of law. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of lawyers and judges who seek to follow in his footsteps.

Michael J. Juneau obituary Michael J. Juneau career Michael J. Juneau legacy Michael J. Juneau contributions Michael J. Juneau federal judge career

News Source : KATC News

Source Link :Former federal judge Michael J. Juneau has died/