Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin dies of heart attack

Former Supreme Court Judge Qazi Muhammad Amin Passes Away

Justice (Rtd) Qazi Muhammad Amin, a former judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, passed away due to a heart attack. He was 66 years old and hailed from Chakwal. The news of his death was confirmed by his family, who also stated that his funeral prayers will be offered in Rawalpindi on Wednesday evening.

According to sources close to the family, Qazi Amin had been undergoing treatment at the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology for several days before his untimely death. The legal fraternity and the entire nation are mourning the loss of a distinguished and accomplished jurist.

Early Life and Education

Born on March 26, 1957, in Chakwal, Qazi Amin completed his early education from the Government High School and Government Degree College in Chakwal. Later, he obtained a law degree from the University Law College in 1980 and enrolled himself as an advocate in 1981.

Qazi Amin’s passion for knowledge and his dedication to the field of law made him pursue a doctoral program in Public International Law at the University of Amsterdam. He also completed collateral programs in international law and international relations at the Institute of Social Studies, The Hague, in 1985.

Professional Career

Qazi Amin started his law practice in 1986 and quickly made a name for himself in the legal fraternity. He remained a member of the visiting faculty of the International Islamic University, Islamabad, from 1986 to 1991. In 1997, he was enrolled as an advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Qazi Amin’s vast legal knowledge and experience led him to serve as a member of the Punjab Bar Council from 2000 to 2004. He also served as an additional advocate general for Punjab from September 2007 to June 2009.

In recognition of his legal expertise and contributions to the legal profession, Qazi Amin was elevated as a judge of the Lahore High Court on November 7, 2014. Five years later, he took oath as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on April 24, 2019.

Legacy

Qazi Amin’s legacy will be remembered for his unwavering commitment to justice, his impartiality, and his legal acumen. He was widely respected for his sharp legal mind and his ability to apply the law in a fair and just manner.

Throughout his career, Qazi Amin remained committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that justice was served. His contributions to the legal profession have left an indelible mark on the legal fraternity and the country as a whole.

Conclusion

The passing of Justice (Rtd) Qazi Muhammad Amin is a great loss for the legal fraternity and the entire nation. His contributions to the legal profession and his unwavering commitment to justice will always be remembered.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire future generations of legal professionals in Pakistan.

