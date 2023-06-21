Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Kerala Minister MA Kuttappan Passes Away at 76

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Senior Congress Leader and Former Minister M A Kuttappan Passes Away at 76

M A Kuttappan, a senior Congress leader and former minister, passed away on June 20, 2023, at a private hospital in Kerala. He was 76 years old. Kuttappan is survived by his wife and two children.

Kuttappan had a long and illustrious political career, having served as a multiple-time MLA and minister for Welfare of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes in the A K Antony ministry in 2001. He was also a general secretary and executive committee member of the KPCC and a senate member of the Calicut University.

Hailing from Mallappally in Pathanamthitta district, Kuttappan was an MBBS graduate and a practicing medical doctor. He left his medical profession to enter politics after being attracted to the principles of the Congress. Kuttappan joined the party in 1978 and represented Wandoor, Chelakkara, and Njarakkal constituencies in the state Assembly during various years.

Kuttappan withdrew from active politics some years ago due to health reasons, according to Congress sources.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan expressed his condolences on Twitter, writing, “Saddened to know about the demise of senior Congress leader and former minister M A Kuttappan. He was a respected leader and contributed to the welfare of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes during his term as minister.”

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan was among those who condoled the senior politician’s death. Kuttappan’s death is a significant loss to the Congress party and the state of Kerala.

M A Kuttappan's death is a significant loss to the Congress party and the state of Kerala. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : Sanstuti Nath

Source Link :Former Kerala Minister MA Kuttappan Dies At 76/