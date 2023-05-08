Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Liberal Minister Marc Lalonde dies at 93

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Federal Liberal Minister Marc Lalonde Passes Away at 93

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed that former federal Liberal minister Marc Lalonde has died at age 93. Lalonde, who was the principal secretary to former prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau from 1968 to 1972, passed away on Sunday. Trudeau said in a tweet that Lalonde was brilliant, and his death represents an enormous loss to Canada.

A Life of Service

Marc Lalonde was a distinguished Canadian lawyer, politician, and academic. He was born on July 26, 1930, in Quebec City and completed his undergraduate studies in law at the University of Ottawa. He also pursued further studies at Harvard Law School in the United States.

Lalonde interrupted his legal and academic career to serve as a special legal adviser to former prime minister John Diefenbaker’s minister of justice, E. Davie Fulton, from 1959 to 1960. He later became a special adviser to former prime minister Lester Pearson in 1967 and successfully ran for Parliament in 1972, serving as minister of national health and welfare from 1972 to 1977.

Transforming Healthcare

Lalonde’s most significant contribution to Canadian society was his work on healthcare. He is credited with transforming the way Canadians think about health and wellness. Lalonde championed the concept of health promotion, which emphasizes the importance of healthy living and disease prevention.

In 1974, Lalonde released a groundbreaking report titled “A New Perspective on the Health of Canadians.” The report highlighted the importance of addressing the social determinants of health, such as poverty, education, and housing. He argued that improving these factors would have a more significant impact on the health of Canadians than traditional medical interventions.

The Lalonde report was widely influential and led to the development of Canada’s first national health promotion strategy. The report’s principles continue to shape healthcare policy in Canada today.

Legacy and Impact

Marc Lalonde’s contributions to Canadian society were numerous and significant. His work on healthcare transformed the way Canadians think about health and wellness. Lalonde’s ideas have had a profound impact on healthcare policy in Canada and continue to influence the development of healthcare systems around the world.

Lalonde was also a dedicated public servant who served his country with distinction. He was a tireless advocate for social justice and equality and worked to improve the lives of all Canadians.

The passing of Marc Lalonde is a significant loss to Canada. His contributions to healthcare and public service will be remembered and celebrated for generations to come.

Conclusion

Marc Lalonde was a brilliant lawyer, politician, and academic who dedicated his life to serving his country. His work on healthcare transformed the way Canadians think about health and wellness and continues to shape healthcare policy in Canada today. Lalonde’s legacy will be remembered and celebrated for generations to come, and his passing is an enormous loss to Canada.

Rest in peace, Marc Lalonde.

News Source : CP24

Source Link :Former Liberal cabinet minister Marc Lalonde has died at age 93/