Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Liberal Minister Mark Lalonde Dies at 93

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Liberal Cabinet Minister Mark Lalonde Dies at 93

Former Liberal cabinet minister Mark Lalonde passed away on Sunday at the age of 93, as confirmed by Radio-Canada. Lalonde was a trained lawyer and served as the chief of staff to former Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau from 1968 to 1972. He played a key role in the federal response to the October Crisis of 1970, where the Trudeau government called for war and deployed the military to the streets of Montreal.

Political Career

After his tenure as chief of staff, Lalonde entered politics and ran for the Liberal Party in the 1972 federal election in the Outremont riding. He held various ministerial positions during his time in office, including federal-provincial relations, health and welfare, justice, and finance. Lalonde was the mastermind behind the controversial National Energy Program introduced in 1980, which faced backlash from Albertans. He also witnessed the patriation of the Canadian constitution in 1982. Lalonde retired from politics in 1984, choosing not to seek a new mandate, and returned to the practice of law, working as a partner in the Stickman Elliott firm.

Impact on Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted about Lalonde’s passing, saying, “Marc Lalonde was brilliant. It is impossible to overstate the impact Mark has had on Canada.” Trudeau also reminisced about the long and spirited debates Lalonde had with his father, Pierre Trudeau, at their dinner table. Rachel Bendayan, Liberal MP for Outremont, also expressed her gratitude for Lalonde’s contributions to the community and the country, calling him “one of Outremont’s best parliamentarians, one of our best ministers of justice and lawyer in international law. A great leader, a great liberal, a great friend of mine.” Sheila Copes, a former Liberal minister, called Lalonde a “minister with heart and courage.”

Lalonde’s Legacy

Aside from his political career, Lalonde was also an ad hoc judge at the International Court of Justice in the 1990s. He was admitted as a Member of the Order of Canada in 1989. Trudeau highlighted Lalonde’s contributions to the healthcare system, saying, “He ultimately changed the way we think about health and in doing so, he has no doubt changed – and saved countless lives.” Lalonde’s legacy continues to impact Canada, and his passing marks the end of an era.

News Source : Business News

Source Link :Former Liberal cabinet minister Mark Lalonde dies at 93/