Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Man Utd and Leeds player Gordon McQueen dies (48 characters)

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Gordon McQueen: A Scottish Legend

Gordon McQueen, a former defender for Manchester United, Leeds, and Scotland’s national team, passed away on March 25, 2021, at the age of 70. McQueen was diagnosed with vascular dementia earlier this year, and his death was announced by his family in a statement released by Man United.

McQueen began his career at St. Mirren in Scotland before making a move to England. He became Britain’s most expensive player when he joined Manchester United for a fee of £495,000 in 1978. He won the English league title with Leeds and the FA Cup with Man United. He also made 30 international appearances for Scotland.

McQueen was known for his commanding presence on the field and his charismatic personality off the field. He was loved by fans and teammates alike, and his passing has left a void in the football community.

“Gordon was one of the best center backs I had the privilege of playing with,” said former Man United teammate Bryan Robson. “He was a perfect fit for Manchester United with his flair, courage, and big personality, and that’s why the fans loved him. Most importantly, though, he was a brilliant person with a huge heart. He lit up any room he walked into, and that’s how he should be remembered.”

After his playing career, McQueen briefly managed Scottish team Airdrieonians and coached St. Mirren and Middlesbrough. He continued to be involved in football as a pundit and commentator for various media outlets.

McQueen’s family released a statement expressing their gratitude for the outpouring of support and love they have received since his passing. They also emphasized McQueen’s character and his love for football, family, and friends.

“Our house was always full of friends, family & football just as it was in his last few months as he fought so bravely in what became a very cruel battle against dementia,” the statement read. “The disease may have taken him too soon but he definitely lived life to the full, the ultimate entertainer, the absolute heart and soul of every occasion, the most fun dad anyone could wish for.”

McQueen’s passing has sparked a conversation about the link between football and dementia. Many former players, including McQueen’s teammate Pat Crerand, have been diagnosed with the disease. There is growing concern about the long-term effects of heading the ball and the physical toll of a career in football.

The football community has come together to remember McQueen’s contributions to the sport and to honor his legacy. Manchester United and Leeds both paid tribute to their former player, and fans shared their memories of McQueen on social media.

Gordon McQueen will be remembered as a Scottish legend and a beloved member of the football community. His charisma, talent, and love for the game will continue to inspire future generations of players and fans.

Gordon McQueen death Gordon McQueen football career Manchester United legend Gordon McQueen Leeds United hero Gordon McQueen Tributes to Gordon McQueen

News Source : The Associated Press

Source Link :Gordon McQueen, former Manchester United and Leeds player, dies at 70/