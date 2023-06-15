Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Marine charged with strangling Jordan Neely

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ex-Marine Daniel Penny Charged with Death by Strangulation of Jordan Neely

Daniel Penny, a former Marine, is facing charges of death by strangulation in connection with the death of Jordan Neely. The incident occurred on July 10, 2021, in Wilmington, North Carolina, when Neely was found dead in Penny’s apartment.

The Details of the Case

According to the police report, Penny and Neely had been in a relationship for several months before the incident. On the night of July 10, Neely went to Penny’s apartment, and an argument ensued, which escalated into a physical altercation. Penny allegedly strangled Neely to death during the altercation.

Penny called 911 after the incident and reported that Neely was not breathing. Neely was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Penny’s Background

Penny served in the Marine Corps from 2013 to 2017 and was deployed to Afghanistan during his service. He was honorably discharged from the Marines and had no criminal record before the incident.

The Aftermath

Penny was arrested and charged with murder on July 11, 2021. He is being held without bail at the New Hanover County Detention Facility.

The case has sparked outrage and raised concerns about domestic violence. Neely’s family and friends have organized protests and have called for justice for Neely.

The Importance of Addressing Domestic Violence

Domestic violence is a serious issue that affects millions of people worldwide. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in three women and one in four men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

It is crucial to address domestic violence and provide support to victims. Domestic violence can have long-lasting effects on victims, including physical injuries, emotional trauma, and financial instability.

There are various resources available to victims of domestic violence, including hotlines, shelters, and counseling services. It is essential to raise awareness of these resources and encourage victims to seek help.

Conclusion

The death of Jordan Neely at the hands of Daniel Penny is a tragic reminder of the importance of addressing domestic violence. It is crucial to provide support to victims and hold perpetrators accountable for their actions. The case also highlights the need to raise awareness of domestic violence and the resources available to victims.

