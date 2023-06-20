Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Mayor Celestino Martinez Jr. of Bogo City dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Congressman and Mayor Celestino “Junie” Martinez Jr. of the Fourth District of Cebu has passed away at the age of 81. The City Government of Bogo, where Martinez served as Mayor, announced his passing through a Facebook post on June 19, 2023.

The post read, “With great sadness, the family of former Congressman Celestino ‘Junie’ Martinez Jr. of the Fourth District of Cebu and former Mayor of the City of Bogo. Memorial services will be held in Cebu and Bogo City. Details of the interment schedule will be released soon. Salamat Dodong Junie… amoang matinud-anong higala. Kanunay ka nga bitbiton dinhi sa amoang mga dughan.”

Martinez served as the Fourth District Representative of Cebu from 1992 to 1995 and was elected Mayor of Bogo in 2001, serving until 2010. He was known for his dedication to public service and his commitment to improving the lives of his constituents.

Following the announcement of his passing, many public figures and citizens expressed their condolences to his family. Cebu Vice Governor Junjun Davide was among those who shared their sympathies on Facebook.

Martinez’s passing is a great loss to the people of Bogo and the Fourth District of Cebu. He will be remembered for his selfless service to his community and his unwavering dedication to the betterment of society.

News Source : Head Topics

Source Link :Former Bogo City mayor Celestino ‘Junie’ Martinez Jr. passes away/