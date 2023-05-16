Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Mayor’s Death Reported

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Jalandhar Mayor Surinder Mahey Passes Away After Battling Illness

The city of Jalandhar was left in mourning on Wednesday as news broke that former Mayor Surinder Mahey had passed away after battling an illness for several months. He was 68 years old. Mahey served as the third Mayor of Jalandhar, holding the position from 2002-07.

A Life of Service

Surinder Mahey was a well-respected figure in Jalandhar, known for his dedication to public service and his commitment to improving the lives of the city’s residents. He was deeply involved in local politics for many years, serving as a member of the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation and as a councillor before being elected Mayor in 2002.

During his time in office, Mahey oversaw a number of important initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure, promoting economic development, and enhancing the quality of life for Jalandhar’s residents. He was instrumental in the construction of several new parks and community centers, as well as the renovation of existing public spaces. He also worked to attract new businesses to the city, creating new job opportunities and boosting the local economy.

Mahey was widely admired for his compassion and his willingness to listen to the concerns of his constituents. He was always approachable and eager to help, and he took great pride in serving the people of Jalandhar.

A Sad Loss for Jalandhar

The news of Surinder Mahey’s passing was met with shock and sadness throughout Jalandhar. Many residents took to social media to express their condolences and to share memories of the former Mayor.

“Surinder Mahey was a true leader and a champion for our city,” wrote one resident. “He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”

“Jalandhar has lost one of its greatest advocates,” said another. “Surinder Mahey’s legacy will live on in the many improvements he made to our city during his time as Mayor.”

Mahey’s passing is a significant loss for Jalandhar, but his impact on the city will be felt for years to come. His dedication to public service and his unwavering commitment to improving the lives of his fellow citizens will serve as an inspiration to future generations of leaders.

Remembering Surinder Mahey

Surinder Mahey will be remembered as a man of integrity, compassion, and dedication. He devoted his life to serving the people of Jalandhar, and his legacy will be felt for many years to come.

“Surinder Mahey was a true leader, a man of great vision and compassion,” said Jalandhar Mayor Jagdish Raja in a statement. “He worked tirelessly to improve the lives of our citizens, and his contributions to our city will never be forgotten. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, and we will continue to honor his memory by working to build a better Jalandhar.”

Surinder Mahey’s passing is a poignant reminder of the importance of public service and the impact that one person can have on their community. His life and legacy serve as a testament to the power of dedication and commitment, and his memory will continue to inspire and uplift the people of Jalandhar for years to come.

“Mayor death news” “Obituary of former mayor” “Tributes for ex-mayor” “Mayor’s funeral arrangements” “Legacy of former mayor”

News Source : The Tribune India

Source Link :Former Mayor passes away/