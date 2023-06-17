Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-MLB pitcher Don Hood passes away at 73

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former MLB Pitcher Don Hood Passes Away at 73

Don Hood, a former major league pitcher, passed away last Saturday at the age of 73, according to an obituary from a South Carolina funeral home. Hood was originally from Florence, South Carolina and was a first-round pick of the Orioles in the 1969 draft. Within four years, he reached the majors and debuted during his age-23 season. As a rookie, he started four of eight appearances for Baltimore and made 20 appearances the following season, mostly in relief.

Career with the O’s and Indians

After the 1974 season, Hood was traded alongside former MVP Boog Powell to Cleveland for catcher Dave Duncan. He spent the bulk of his career with the Indians, pitching there for four-plus seasons. In 1977, he had his best year, pitching to an even 3.00 ERA over 105 innings. Although he worked mostly in long relief for Cleveland, he started 19 games in a season twice, including a career-high 154 2/3 innings during the 1978 campaign.

Time with the Yankees and Beyond

Halfway through the 1979 season, Cleveland traded Hood to the Yankees for first baseman Cliff Johnson. During his partial season with the Yankees, Hood posted a 3.07 ERA in 67 1/3 innings. He then bounced around late in his career via free agency, signing with the Cardinals and Royals. Hood closed his career with a personal-best 2.27 ERA in 47 2/3 innings for the 1983 Royals. Overall, Hood played parts of 10 years in the big leagues, pitching in 297 games, starting 72 of them, and working to a 3.79 ERA with 374 strikeouts. He won 34 contests and finished 84 games.

Condolences to the Family

The baseball community mourns the loss of Don Hood, who played a significant role for the Orioles, Indians, Yankees, Cardinals, and Royals. MLBTR sends our condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.

