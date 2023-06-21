Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-MLB pitcher George Frazier dies at 68

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Pitcher and Broadcaster George Frazier Passes Away at 68

Oklahoma has announced the passing of former pitcher and television broadcaster, George Frazier, at the age of 68. Frazier, who played on College World Series teams in 1975 and 1976, had a successful career in Major League Baseball, playing for five different clubs over 10 seasons. He appeared in the 1981 World Series with the New York Yankees, helped the Chicago Cubs win their first division title in 1984, and became a world champion with the Minnesota Twins in 1987. Frazier had a career ERA of 4.20, 35 wins, and 29 saves in 415 Major League appearances.

After retiring from baseball, Frazier spent 18 years as a television broadcaster with the Colorado Rockies before returning to his alma mater, the University of Oklahoma, in 2015. He served as a color analyst on television broadcasts for the Oklahoma baseball team through the 2023 season.

Frazier’s commentary was described as a “witty, insightful, and uniquely entertaining perspective of the game” by Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione. Frazier often joined radio play-by-play voice Toby Rowland on broadcasts for Oklahoma baseball games in Tulsa and Stillwater, as well as for Big 12 tournament games in Oklahoma City.

Frazier’s legacy in baseball and broadcasting will not be forgotten. His contributions and passion for the game will continue to inspire future generations of players and broadcasters alike.

