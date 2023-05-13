Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-MLB umpire Don Denkinger dies at 86

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former MLB Umpire Don Denkinger Dies at Age 86

Don Denkinger, a former longtime Major League Baseball umpire, passed away on Friday at the age of 86. He died at Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo, Iowa, according to his daughter, Denise Hanson.

Career Highlights

Denkinger joined the American League staff in 1969 and worked four World Series over three decades. He was known for his excellence as an umpire but was perhaps most remembered for a call he didn’t get right.

The moment occurred during Game 6 of the 1985 World Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals. St. Louis had a 3-2 Series lead and was ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the ninth inning when pinch-hitter Jorge Orta hit a slow bouncer to the right side.

First baseman Jack Clark fielded the ball and flipped a sidearm toss to reliever Todd Worrell covering the bag. Denkinger signaled safe, but replays showed Worrell caught the throw on the base ahead of the runner.

After Steve Balboni’s single, a bunt, a passed ball, and an intentional walk, pinch-hitter Dane Iorg looped a two-run single into right field for a 2-1 walk-off win that forced Game 7. The Royals won Game 7 11-0 for the championship.

Response to the Infamous Call

Denkinger received threatening notes in the offseason after the blown call, and the FBI investigated. However, he persevered and continued to have a career of excellence.

Denkinger kept a framed photo of the infamous play and spoke publicly about it, saying, “Nobody wants to have the call that I did in the World Series, but I did. And now it’s part of history.”

He also acknowledged that if the same thing happened now, with the adoption of video review for most calls, the play would have been overturned, and the incident would have been over with.

Legacy and Accomplishments

Denkinger was one of seven umpires to work a pair of perfect games. He was at second base for Len Baker’s gem in 1981 and at first for Kenny Rogers’ perfect game in 1994. He also umpired in many of his era’s big games, including World Series Game 7 in 1991 and the 1978 Yankees-Red Sox tiebreaker game at Fenway Park.

Denkinger retired in 1998 at age 62 due to an ailing right knee. He is survived by his wife, Gayle Price, and three daughters.

Final Words

Ted Barrett, a former big league umpire who retired after last season, remembered working with Denkinger during his first series at the Kingdome in Seattle. Barrett missed a call during the game, and Denkinger comforted him by saying, “Try (messing) one up in the World Series.”

Denkinger’s legacy will be remembered by his excellence as an umpire and the infamous call he made during the 1985 World Series. He will be missed by his family, friends, and the baseball community.

Major League Baseball Umpires Don Denkinger Baseball history Sports officials

News Source : ESPN

Source Link :Former longtime major league umpire Don Denkinger dies at 86/