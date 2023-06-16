Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Montgomery County Official Romer Passes at 78

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Bruce Romer: A Dedicated Public Servant and Mentor

Bruce Romer, the former chief administrative officer (CAO) of Montgomery County, passed away on June 10 at the age of 78. Romer had a brief illness, according to a family obituary. He had served as CAO for 12 years and had assembled a task force of law enforcement and government officials to respond to sniper attacks in the county in 2002. Romer also mentored a generation of leaders in the county government, which garnered him the respect of his former colleagues and inspired the phrase, “WWBD: What would Bruce do?”

Tim Firestine, Montgomery County’s finance director, reported to Romer for over a decade and said that they often thought of the question, “What would Bruce do?” when making decisions. Firestine said, “We were lucky to have Bruce as CAO of the county. He was the model county manager.”

Romer served as chair of the county Ethics Commission, which he was appointed to in 2018. He also volunteered at WAMU 88.5, the Washington, D.C. region public radio station, for several years. Tom Sherwood, a political analyst on the station’s popular show, The Politics Hour with Kojo Nnamdi, said Romer was an invaluable resource when discussing county politics, but he was also humble about his experience. Sherwood said, “Bruce was so quiet and good-natured. He came from the rough-and-tumble world of politics, and he did it well.”

Steve Farber, who previously served as the county council’s chief of staff, also worked with Romer for many years, describing him as a “consummate professional.” Farber said, “He was an outstanding manager, and he recruited excellent people to a wide variety of key positions. He was truly outstanding, and we will miss him.”

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich praised Romer for his collaborative work and dedication to enhancing the community. Elrich highlighted Romer’s efforts in the sniper attack and as a mentor. County Councilmember Gabe Albornoz said he appreciated the advice Romer gave him in his career. Albornoz described Romer as a shining example of combining policy with compassion and vision.

Romer also held leadership positions outside the county, including with the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, the Greater Washington Board of Trade, the National Association of Counties, and the Maryland Municipal League. Romer served as CAO from 1994-2006, but that was not his first position in local government. He started serving in government in 1977 as a city manager of Sidney, Ohio. Then, he moved to Maryland and served as the city manager of Rockville, Maryland for six years before he became the CAO of the county.

Romer is survived by his wife, Kay Bowman, his children Laurel and Brian, and his grandchildren Alex, Molly, Ryan, Jacob, Braeden, and Emily. Laurel Romer said her father had been dedicated to ensuring that she and her brother were successful in their education and careers. She also deeply admired his passion for his work in Montgomery County government. Laurel Romer said, “His dedication to his field of study was unmatched. It was really his calling.” She also shared that in addition to his love for his career, her dad loved trivia, history, travel, culture, and the arts. He enjoyed going to the theater, especially seeing Broadway shows.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date, and the family asks that mourners make contributions to WAMU 88.5 Radio in lieu of flowers. Bruce Romer will be remembered as a dedicated public servant and mentor who left a lasting impact on Montgomery County and beyond.

Bruce Romer Montgomery County Chief Administrative Officer Death Public Service

News Source : Courtney Cohn

Source Link :Former Montgomery County Chief Administrative Officer Bruce Romer dies at 78/