Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Mumbai Mayor Dies of Cardiac Arrest

Former Mumbai Mayor and Shiv Sena Corporator Vishwanath Mahadeshwar Passes Away

Mumbai was hit with sad news in the early hours of Tuesday as news of the passing away of former Mumbai Mayor and Shiv Sena Corporator Vishwanath Mahadeshwar spread. Mahadeshwar, aged 63, reportedly felt uneasy late on Monday night and was taken to the V N Desai Hospital for treatment. However, he passed away due to a cardiac arrest.

Mahadeshwar was known as an Uddhav Thackeray loyalist and had contested in the 2019 state assembly polls from the Bandra (East) constituency but lost to the Congress’s Zeeshan Siddique. He had a long and illustrious career, which began when he became a teacher in a Ghatkopar school in 1994. He served as principal at the Raje Sambhaji School and Junior College in Santacruz for over a decade before being elected corporator for the first time in 2002.

In 2003, Mahadeshwar was elected as the chairman of the BMC’s education committee. He was elected as the 76th mayor of the city in 2017 and completed his term in 2019. Mahadeshwar was among the most educated corporators in the Shiv Sena and was a Ramnarain Ruia College graduate.

A senior Shiv Sena functionary described Mahadeshwar as an old-school Shiv Sainik and a party loyalist. “Mahadeshwar was someone who would not go beyond what he had been told but was very prompt and good at his work,” the functionary said.

Mahadeshwar’s passing has come as a shock to many in the Shiv Sena and the city of Mumbai as a whole. Tributes have poured in from all quarters, with many describing him as a dedicated public servant and an honest politician.

Mahadeshwar’s last rites will be performed on Tuesday afternoon. His passing has left a void in the Shiv Sena and the city of Mumbai, and he will be remembered for his contributions to the city’s education system and his dedication to public service.

