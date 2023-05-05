Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-NBA Exec Lance Blanks Dies at 56

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lance Blanks, Former NBA Player and Executive, Passes Away at 56

The basketball world is in mourning as Lance Blanks, a former NBA player and executive, has passed away at the age of 56. The sad news was confirmed by his family through a statement issued by the NBA.

Cause of Death

As of now, the actual cause of Lance Blanks’ death has not been revealed publicly. However, according to TMZ, he passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Who was Lance Blanks?

Lance Blanks was born on September 9, 1966, in Del Rio, Texas, U.S. He started his collegiate basketball career at the University of Virginia in 1985 before transferring to the University of Texas at Austin, where he became a superstar. During his two years at UT in 1988 and 1989, he averaged 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. In 2007, he was inducted into Texas’ Hall of Honor.

Blanks was then picked by the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the 1990 NBA Draft and played for them and the Minnesota Timberwolves for almost three seasons. He later played overseas before returning to the United States to work as an executive in the NBA. He served as the director of scouting for the San Antonio Spurs and as the assistant general manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers. From 2010 to 2013, he was the general manager of the Phoenix Suns. He also spent some time as a television analyst for the Longhorn Network.

Tributes from the NBA Community

NBA executive Joe Dumars expressed his grief and said, “Lance was a light for all those who knew him. It’s been a privilege to have called him one of my closest friends. I’m eternally grateful for all the support he has shown me throughout the years. His legacy will be carried on, not only by his family, but by all those whose lives he touched for the better.”

Former NFL star Eric Metcalf, a close friend of Blanks, also mourned his loss on social media and urged people to cherish their loved ones. Blanks’ family members, including his two daughters Riley and Bryn, also expressed their grief on social media.

Final Thoughts

The basketball world has lost a legend in Lance Blanks. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. He will be remembered for his contributions to the sport and his impact on those whose lives he touched.

News Source : The Teal Mango

Source Link :Lance Blanks, Former NBA Player and Executive, Passes Away at 56/