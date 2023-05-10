Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-NBA GM Lance Blanks Dies in Apparent Suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A Tribute to Lance Blanks: Remembering the Life and Legacy of a Former NBA Player and General Manager

The basketball community and sports world at large were rocked by the news of Lance Blanks’ passing on May 3, 2023. The former NBA player and general manager was just 56 years old when he took his own life, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come.

A Remarkable Life

Lance Blanks’ daughter, Riley, penned an emotional letter in which she shared memories of her father and his impact on her life. “My idol, my teacher, my best friend, and my confidant,” Riley wrote. She spoke of the good times they shared and the love they had for each other.

Blanks played college basketball at the University of Virginia and the University of Texas before being drafted by the Detroit Pistons in 1990. He went on to play for several NBA teams, including the Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

After his playing career, Blanks transitioned to the front office, working as an executive and general manager for the Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs, and Phoenix Suns. He later worked as an analyst for ESPN’s Longhorn Network.

In 2007, Blanks was inducted into the University of Texas’ Hall of Honor, a testament to his contributions to the Longhorns’ basketball program.

A Tragic Loss

Blanks’ death was a shock to the basketball world, and his family and friends are still grappling with the loss. In her letter, Riley acknowledged the questions that people will have about her father’s death but emphasized that the most important thing is to honor his memory and the love he had for his family.

“All we need to do is remember him, honor him, celebrate him, and pour our love into the family that made him happy,” she wrote.

The outpouring of love and support for the Blanks family has been overwhelming, with tributes pouring in from former teammates, colleagues, and fans. Blanks’ impact on the basketball community and beyond is a testament to the kind of person he was.

A Legacy Remembered

Lance Blanks’ legacy extends far beyond his accomplishments on the court and in the front office. He was a beloved husband, father, and friend who touched the lives of many.

As the basketball world mourns his passing, it’s important to remember the lessons that Blanks’ life can teach us. He was a man who lived life to the fullest, who loved deeply, and who made a difference in the lives of those around him.

Rest in peace, Lance Blanks. Your memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved you.

News Source : Total Pro Sports

Source Link :Former NBA GM Lance Blanks Dead After Reported Suicide/