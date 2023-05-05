Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-NBA player and exec Lance Blanks passes at 56

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lance Blanks, Former NBA Player and Front Office Executive, Dies at 56

The basketball world is mourning the loss of Lance Blanks, a former NBA player and front office executive who passed away at the age of 56 on Wednesday in Dallas. His family announced the news in a statement distributed by the NBA.

A Career in Basketball

Blanks played college basketball at the University of Virginia and the University of Texas, where he was inducted into the Longhorns Hall of Honor in 2007. He was drafted by the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the 1990 NBA Draft and played for the Pistons and the Minnesota Timberwolves during his three-year NBA career.

After retiring from playing, Blanks worked in various roles in NBA front offices. He served as the general manager of the Phoenix Suns, the assistant general manager for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and a scout for the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers.

A Legacy of Light

Blanks was known for his kindness and positive influence on those around him.

“Lance was a light for all those who knew him,” said NBA executive Joe Dumars, who played with Blanks in Detroit. “It’s been a privilege to have called him one of my closest friends. I’m eternally grateful for all the support he has shown me throughout the years. His legacy will be carried on, not only by his family, but by all those whose lives he touched for the better.”

The Basketball World Mourns

Blanks’ passing has been met with an outpouring of condolences and tributes from the basketball community.

The Phoenix Suns released a statement saying, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Lance Blanks. Lance was an integral part of our organization and a beloved member of our Suns family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Cleveland Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman said, “Lance was a great guy and a true professional. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends.”

The San Antonio Spurs tweeted, “We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Spurs scout Lance Blanks. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.”

The Los Angeles Clippers released a statement saying, “We are heartbroken by the passing of Lance Blanks. Lance was an incredible person and a valuable member of our Clippers family. We send our deepest condolences to his loved ones.”

Blanks’ legacy in the basketball world will be remembered by all those whose lives he touched and inspired.

News Source : The Associated Press

Source Link :Former NBA player, executive Lance Blanks dies at 56/