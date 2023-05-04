Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-NBA player and executive Lance Blanks, 56, passes away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Legacy of Lance Blanks: Former NBA Player and Executive

On Wednesday, the basketball world was saddened by the news of Lance Blanks’ passing at the age of 56. Blanks, who played in the NBA for three seasons, went on to become a highly respected scout and front office executive for several teams. He was a former general manager of the Phoenix Suns, an assistant general manager for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and a scout for the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers.

Blanks was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on September 9, 1964. He grew up in San Antonio and went on to play college basketball at both the University of Virginia and the University of Texas. At Virginia, he was a standout player and helped lead the team to the Final Four in 1984. He transferred to Texas for his final two seasons and was inducted into the Longhorns Hall of Honor in 2007.

After college, Blanks was selected in the first round of the 1990 NBA draft by the Detroit Pistons. He played for the Pistons for two seasons and then played one season for the Minnesota Timberwolves before retiring from playing in the NBA. Despite not having a long playing career, Blanks’ impact on the game of basketball would be felt for many years to come.

After his playing career ended, Blanks became a scout for the San Antonio Spurs. He was instrumental in helping the Spurs build their championship teams of the late 1990s and early 2000s. He then moved on to become the assistant general manager for the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he worked alongside Danny Ferry and helped build the team that would eventually make it to the NBA Finals in 2007.

In 2010, Blanks was named the general manager of the Phoenix Suns. He was tasked with rebuilding the team after the departure of Steve Nash. Blanks made several moves during his time as general manager, including the drafting of Kendall Marshall and the signing of Michael Beasley. Despite his best efforts, the Suns struggled during his tenure, and Blanks was let go in 2013.

After leaving the Suns, Blanks worked as a scout for the Los Angeles Clippers. He was highly respected within the organization and was known for his keen eye for talent. He continued to work for the Clippers until his passing on Wednesday.

Blanks’ impact on the game of basketball was felt by many, both on and off the court. He was known for his kindness and generosity and was always willing to help others. His former teammate, Joe Dumars, spoke highly of him, saying, “Lance was a light for all those who knew him. It’s been a privilege to have called him one of my closest friends. I’m eternally grateful for all the support he has shown me throughout the years. His legacy will be carried on, not only by his family, but by all those whose lives he touched for the better.”

Blanks’ passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. His legacy will continue to live on through the many lives he touched during his time on this earth. He will be missed by all who knew him, but his impact on the game of basketball will never be forgotten.

News Source : San Diego Union-Tribune

Source Link :Former NBA player and executive Lance Blanks, 56, dies/