Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-NBA Player and Executive Lance Blanks Passes at 56

Remembering the Legacy of Lance Blanks, Former NBA Player and Executive

On Wednesday, May 3, 2023, the sports world lost a beloved figure when Lance Blanks passed away in Dallas at the age of 56. Blanks had a storied career in the NBA both on and off the court, leaving a lasting impact on the league and the people he touched along the way.

Blanks was born on September 9, 1966, in Tallahassee, Florida, and grew up playing basketball from a young age. He attended high school in Texas and went on to play college basketball at both the University of Virginia and the University of Texas. In 1990, Blanks was drafted in the first round by the Detroit Pistons.

Blanks played in the NBA for three seasons, from 1990 to 1993, before transitioning to a career in basketball operations. He worked as a scout for the San Antonio Spurs and later became an assistant general manager for the Cleveland Cavaliers. In 2010, Blanks was hired as the general manager of the Phoenix Suns, where he oversaw the team’s operations for two seasons.

Blanks was well-respected in the NBA community, known for his intelligence, work ethic, and dedication to the game. He was a mentor to many young players and executives and was admired for his ability to build strong relationships with people from all walks of life.

One of Blanks’ closest friends and former teammates, Joe Dumars, spoke about his legacy in a statement released after his passing. “Lance was a light for all those who knew him,” Dumars said. “It’s been a privilege to have called him one of my closest friends. I’m eternally grateful for all the support he has shown me throughout the years. His legacy will be carried on, not only by his family, but by all those whose lives he touched for the better.”

Blanks was also known for his work as a basketball analyst, joining the Longhorn Network as a commentator in 2020. He was inducted into the University of Texas Longhorns Hall of Honor in 2007, a testament to his lasting impact on the game of basketball.

As news of Blanks’ passing spread, tributes poured in from across the sports world. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released a statement honoring Blanks’ contributions to the league. “Lance was a beloved member of the NBA family, and his loss is felt deeply by all who knew him,” Silver said. “He was a true professional, a mentor to many, and a friend to all. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Former NBA player and current ESPN analyst Jalen Rose tweeted about his memories of Blanks. “Lance Blanks was one of the smartest people I ever met in basketball,” Rose wrote. “He always had great advice and taught me so much about the game. Rest in peace, my friend.”

Blanks’ legacy in the NBA will be remembered for years to come. He was a true pioneer in basketball operations and an inspiration to many young executives who followed in his footsteps. His impact on the game will not be forgotten, and his memory will live on through the countless people he touched throughout his life.

News Source : ABC7 Los Angeles

Source Link :Lance Blanks, former NBA player and executive, dies at 56/