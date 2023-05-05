Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-NBA player and executive Lance Blanks passes away at 56.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Lance Blanks: A Legacy That Touched Lives

On Wednesday, May 3, 2023, the basketball world lost one of its own. Lance Blanks, a former NBA player, scout, and front-office executive, passed away at the age of 56 in Dallas. His family announced his passing in a statement distributed by the NBA on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Blanks’ basketball journey began in the late 1980s when he played college basketball at the University of Virginia and later at the University of Texas. He was inducted into the Longhorns Hall of Honor in 2007 for his outstanding contributions to the program.

After college, Blanks was drafted by the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the 1990 NBA Draft. He played three seasons in the league, two with the Pistons and one with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Blanks’ passion for basketball extended beyond the court. He transitioned into scouting and front-office roles, where he excelled in evaluating talent and building teams. He served as a scout for the San Antonio Spurs and later became an assistant general manager for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In 2010, Blanks was named the general manager of the Phoenix Suns, where he spent four seasons. During his tenure, the Suns made the playoffs twice and had a winning record in three of his four seasons.

Blanks’ success in the league earned him respect from his peers and admiration from those who knew him. Joe Dumars, a former Detroit Pistons teammate and NBA executive, spoke highly of Blanks in a statement released after his passing.

“Lance was a light for all those who knew him,” Dumars said. “It’s been a privilege to have called him one of my closest friends. I’m eternally grateful for all the support he has shown me throughout the years. His legacy will be carried on, not only by his family, but by all those whose lives he touched for the better.”

Blanks was more than a basketball executive; he was a family man and a friend to many. His impact on the basketball community was felt beyond his professional achievements. He was a mentor to young players and a role model to aspiring executives.

In 2020, Blanks joined the Longhorn Network as a basketball analyst, where he continued to share his knowledge and passion for the game. His presence on television was a reminder of his love for basketball and his willingness to give back to the sport that gave him so much.

Blanks’ passing is a loss for the basketball community, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. His impact on the game and the people he touched will be remembered for years to come.

The NBA and the basketball world mourn the loss of Lance Blanks, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

News Source : ABC30 Fresno

Source Link :Lance Blanks, former NBA player and executive, dies at 56/