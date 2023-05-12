Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-NBA Player & Suns GM Lance Blanks Dies at 56

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

<

h2>1. Lance Blanks death

2. Lance Blanks Suns

3. Former NBA player Lance Blanks

4. Lance Blanks obituary

5. Lance Blanks career

<

h2>

Former NBA Player and Suns GM Lance Blanks Dies by Suicide

Former NBA player and Phoenix Suns general manager Lance Blanks died by suicide, his daughter Riley Blanks Reed shared in a column for ESPN that was published on Tuesday.

Blanks, who died on May 3, was a well-known name in the world of professional basketball. He made a name for himself as a player, executive, and broadcaster, playing for several teams including the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves.

A Life Dedicated to Basketball

Blanks was born on September 9, 1966, in Texas. He played college basketball at the University of Texas, where he was a standout player. After college, he was drafted by the Detroit Pistons in the second round of the 1990 NBA draft. He played for the Pistons for three seasons before being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in 1993.

After retiring as a player, Blanks transitioned into the front office, holding positions with the San Antonio Spurs, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Phoenix Suns. In addition, he worked as a television analyst and commentator for ESPN and NBA on TNT.

Remembering Lance Blanks

Blanks’ daughter, Riley Blanks Reed, wrote a heartfelt column about her father’s passing, urging people to remember him and honor him.

“People will ask, ‘How did we not see it?'” Reed wrote. “And people will say, ‘This wasn’t him. Someone like him wouldn’t do this.’ People will want more information. But the fact is we will never truly know why. And we don’t need to. All we need to do is remember him, honor him, celebrate him and pour our love into the family that made him happy.”

Mental Health Resources

If you or someone you know may be experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988. In Canada, call Talk Suicide Canada at 1-833-456-4566 or text 45645 from 4 p.m.-midnight ET. In Deutschland erreicht ihr die Telefonseelsorge unter der 0800 1110111.

Blanks’ passing is a sad reminder of the importance of mental health and seeking help when needed. May he rest in peace.

News Source : OpenCourt-Basketball

Source Link :Former NBA Player And Suns GM Lance Blanks Has Passed Away At Age 56/