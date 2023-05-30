Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-NFL coach Bill McGovern dies at 60 after cancer fight

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former NFL Assistant Coach Bill McGovern Dies at Age 60

On Tuesday, UCLA announced that former NFL assistant coach Bill McGovern passed away after a battle with cancer. He was 60 years old.

Career Highlights

McGovern served as the Bruins’ defensive coordinator in 2022 but had to miss the second half of the season due to his health issues. Earlier this year, he transitioned into an administrative role with the program.

Before his time at UCLA, McGovern spent time coaching in the NFL. He served as linebackers coach for Chip Kelly with the Eagles in 2013. He remained in that role through the 2015 season before moving to the Giants, where he was linebackers coach from 2016-19. After a season at Nebraska, McGovern returned to the NFL in 2021 as inside linebackers coach of the Bears. He reunited with Kelly in 2022.

McGovern’s college coaching career began as an assistant at Pennsylvania in 1985. He then went on to have a successful coaching career at various colleges including Holy Cross, UMass, Boston College, Pittsburgh, and Nebraska.

McGovern’s All-American defensive back at Holy Cross in the early 1980s, and he is on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame.

Family Statement

The McGovern family issued a statement through UCLA’s athletics department, saying, “Early [Tuesday] morning we said goodbye to our beloved father and husband Bill after his long and difficult battle with cancer came to an end and today. We would like to thank the entire UCLA community for all of the love and support you gave to Bill and our entire family during this very difficult struggle. In particular, the McGovern family would like to thank UCLA head football coach Chip Kelly and his wife Jill, as well as all of the players, coaches, trainers, and support staff of the UCLA football program and their families. It was the honor of Bill’s coaching career to be the defensive coordinator for the UCLA Bruins and this past season was one of the highlights of Bill’s coaching career.”

Final Thoughts

Bill McGovern was a well-respected coach in the football community, and his passing is a great loss. His contributions to the sport will not be forgotten, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of coaches and players.

News Source : Charean Williams

Source Link :Former NFL linebackers coach Bill McGovern dies at 60 following cancer battle/