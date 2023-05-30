Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-NFL, College Coach Bill McGovern Dies at 60

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former NFL and College Defensive Coach Bill McGovern Dies at Age 60

The football world is mourning the loss of former NFL and college defensive coach Bill McGovern, who died at the age of 60 after a battle with cancer. UCLA’s athletic department announced the news on its official website.

McGovern worked under head coach Chip Kelly as an outside linebackers coach for three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2013-15. He then reunited with Kelly at UCLA in 2022, working as a defensive coordinator for one season and holding the official title of director of football administration at the time of his death.

Family Statement

In a statement shared by UCLABruins.com, McGovern’s family expressed their gratitude for the support they received during his battle with cancer:

“Early this morning we said goodbye to our beloved father and husband Bill after his long and difficult battle with cancer came to an end and today, we would like to thank the entire UCLA community for all of the love and support you gave to Bill and our entire family during this very difficult struggle,” “In particular, the McGovern family would like to thank UCLA head football coach Chip Kelly and his wife Jill as well as all of the players, coaches, trainers, and support staff of the UCLA football program and their families. It was the honor of Bill’s coaching career to be the defensive coordinator for the UCLA Bruins and this past season was one of the highlights of Bill’s coaching career.”

Coaching Career

McGovern had an illustrious 37-year coaching career, working with several NFL and college football teams. He spent a year as the Chicago Bears’ inside linebackers coach before joining the UCLA staff in 2022.

Throughout his career, McGovern also worked with the New York Giants, University of Nebraska, Boston College and University of Pittsburgh, among others.

Legacy

McGovern’s impact on the football world was significant, and his loss is being felt by many. His dedication to the sport and commitment to his players will be remembered by those who had the privilege of working with him.

As the football world mourns the loss of Bill McGovern, his family, friends, and colleagues are remembering his legacy and the impact he had on the game he loved.

Bill McGovern defensive coaching career Bill McGovern NFL coaching legacy Remembering former NFL coach Bill McGovern Bill McGovern’s impact on college football Bill McGovern’s defensive strategies and tactics

News Source : 1150 WIMA

Source Link :Former NFL, College Defensive Coach Bill McGovern Dead At 60/