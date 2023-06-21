Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-NFL LB Clark Haggans passes away at 46

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Clark Haggans: A Key Factor in the Cardinals’ Locker Room

It was Super Bowl eve before the Cardinals were to play the Steelers, and I was in a Tampa bar. I wasn’t the only one. It was packed — I mean, it was Super Bowl Saturday night — and there were both Cardinals and Steelers fans, along with a bunch of us who worked for the team (and our significant others and family members.) It was that last great moment of celebration before the game itself.

Clark Haggans was there. Unfortunately for the Cardinals linebacker, he had gotten hurt that season and landed on season-ending injured reserve, but he was still there to support his team. He came over to us, at one point shaking my wife’s hand. But the biggest thing I remember from that night was when Steelers fans wanted to love on their former star and Haggans instead arguing hard — good-naturedly of course — how the Cardinals were going to beat the Steelers the next day.

That’s what I was thinking about Wednesday morning when the news Haggans, only 46 years old, had passed away.

Haggans spent four of his 13-year career in Arizona, one of many ex-Steelers then-coach Ken Whisenhunt brought in to supplement his Cardinals’ rosters. He was a solid player on the field and he was definitely a key factor in the locker room. For all the young talent that team had at that time — Dockett, Dansby, Rolle, Campbell — Haggans was one of the vets with prior Super Bowl experience to help bring the rest of them along.

Haggans was a leader both on and off the field. He was respected by his teammates and coaches, and he was a mentor to many young players. He had a no-nonsense approach to the game, and he expected everybody to work hard and give their best effort every day. He was a consummate professional and a true team player, always putting the needs of the team ahead of his own.

But Haggans was more than just a football player. He was also a family man who loved his wife and children deeply. He was active in the community, and he was always willing to give back to those in need. He was a role model for many young people, and he always conducted himself with class and dignity.

Haggans’ passing is a great loss to the football world, but it is an even greater loss to those who knew him personally. He was a beloved husband, father, and friend, and his memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him best.

In the end, Clark Haggans was more than just a football player. He was a man who lived his life with purpose and passion, and he made a difference in the lives of those around him. He will be greatly missed, but his legacy will continue to inspire and uplift us all. Rest in peace, Clark Haggans.

News Source : Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

Source Link :Former Cardinals and Steelers LB Clark Haggans dies at age 46/