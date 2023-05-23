Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-NHL goalie dies at 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former NHL Goaltender Marv Edwards Passes Away at 87

The NHL Alumni Association announced earlier today that former Pittsburgh Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs, and California Golden Seals goaltender Marv Edwards has passed away at 87 years old. The St. Catherines, Ontario native played parts of four seasons in the NHL, totaling 61 games between the three aforementioned teams. He also enjoyed a lengthy minor league career playing for literally over a dozen teams over his 22 year professional career. This guy was the absolute definition of a journeyman goaltender before the term even existed.

Early Years

Marv Edwards was born on February 27, 1934, in St. Catherines, Ontario. He played for the local Teepees and as a 15-year-old, got a chance to work out with the 1950-51 Stanley Cup champion Leafs.

Professional Career

It took 19 years for Edwards to come back to the Leafs, via four different leagues and outposts such as Knoxville, Nashville, Milwaukee, and Portland, Oregon. In 1959, he was part of the Belleville McFarlands world champion roster at the tournament in the former Czechoslovakia. The NHL path for many goalies didn’t open until its 1967 expansion. After winning the Western Hockey League’s outstanding goalie award with the Portland Buckaroos, Edwards got in one game with the Pittsburgh Penguins. When they left him unprotected in 1969, Toronto claimed him to help fill a hole created by Johnny Bower’s retirement. Edwards had a record of 10-9-4 with a 3.25 goals-against average on a team coached by his former Belleville teammate John McLellan. When the Leafs brought in Jacques Plante and Bernie Parent the next year, Edwards was demoted and finished his NHL career with 35 games for the California Golden Seals.

Legacy

Marv Edwards will always be remembered as a journeyman goaltender who played for over a dozen teams during his 22-year professional career. He was a gold medalist for Canada and played in the NHL for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs, and California Golden Seals. Although he didn’t have an extensive career in the NHL, he will always be remembered as a hard-working and dedicated player who will be missed by many.

Conclusion

Marv Edwards will always be remembered as a journeyman goaltender who had a long and successful professional career. He was loved and respected by his fans and teammates, and his contributions to the sport will never be forgotten. The NHL community mourns his loss and sends their condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, Marv Edwards.

Johnny Bower Toronto Maple Leafs Pittsburgh Penguins NHL legends Hockey Hall of Fame

News Source : HockeyFeed

Source Link :Former Leafs and Penguins goalie passes away at 87/